Guide Light helps make seconds count

November 7, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
We all know that our lives can change in an instant.
Just ask anyone who’s been in a car accident, or suffered a stroke.
In an emergency, every second counts. It not only means the difference between life and death, but also between recovery and a lifetime of suffering.
According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, stroke is a medical emergency. The faster someone gets medical help, the better their chances of a full recovery. Knowing the signs and calling 9-1-1 can make the difference between life and death, or between full recovery and lasting disability.
Each year in Canada, 62,000 strokes occur. It’s a leading cause of death and a major cause of disability. Strokes have a devastating impact on Canadian families, and can change lives in a second.
A simple device, used by King Fire & Emergency Services, makes every second count in an emergency.
Guide Light, the brainchild of GTA inventor Tony Nowzari, has already been installed in many King homes and its response has been amazing.
The Guide Light is a simple, intelligent light bulb, complete with its own remote, brings help right to your door. In fact, it’s been proven to save lives. Each bulb is synchronized to the remote.
You simply replace your existing exterior light bulb with the Guide Light. In the event of an emergency, it flashes red, alerting first responders and neighbours of trouble. The light can be seen upwards of three to five kilometres away! Day or night, emergency personnel can find you much faster.
Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid, said the light is not only for first responders, but neighbours as well. If an emergency occurs and the victim cannot call 9-1-1 but manages to activate the light, neighbours can still respond. In fact, this scenario has played out several times and neighbours came to the person’s aid.
During an emergency people need all the help they can get. This small device can boost your chances of survival or even a full recovery from a major incident such as a heart attack or stroke.
“The Guide Light helps you to be proactive,” Nowzari said. “It’s been proven to save lives and lessen the consequences of trauma.”
Nowzari reminds us to not only think about preserving life, but the quality of life. Armed with the Guide Light, we can do both.
For more on the product itself, contact Nowzari at 416-749-6660 or Tony@safetyaid.com
You must be logged in to post a comment.