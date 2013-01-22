Headline News

Outdoor art display coming to Laskay

October 24, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Laskay will get getting an outdoor public art installation, thanks to a decision by King council.
During the discussions on the hall’s big move to the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, residents wanted to procure a piece of art for the hamlet. That would give the village a focal point and sense of community, in the absence of the hall.
Staff identified a small parcel of land located on the northeast corner of Weston Road and Old Church Road, as the best spot for the art. This area already serves as a gathering point for local residents.
Staff issued an open call for artists to design, create and install the art.
Six submissions were received and the evaluation panel, consisting of council, staff and representatives of ASK and Friends of Laskay Hall, chose “Memory’s Gate,” by A Culture of Small.
The project is estimated to cost $53,000. Funding will come from the Laskay Park reconstruction budget, Township operating budget, Laskay Hall reserve and the mayor’s golf tournament.
Memory’s Gate is inspired by a poem written by King City Rev. Martin Jenkinson in 1953. It speaks to the theme of community and connectivity.
Memory’s Gate is a weathered steel archway with original text of the poem laser-cut into it. This will visually frame a cantilevered wooden bench, perched on the large granite rock from Laskay Hall.
The steel gate is a representation of Memory’s Gate, acknowledging the contributions of earlier generations who helped shape Laskay, and created its original infrastructure, such as the mills, general store, etc. Weathered steel was chosen due to its durability and minimal maintenance requirements.
The text on the gate will read:
Did they know their way of living
Would be seen ‘yond His’try’s door?
And those who never knew them
Would recall those days of yore?
The gate will be located perpendicular to Weston Road and be visible to cars travelling in both directions. It will also be visible from Old Church Road.
The bench will be composed of the large granite rock and a wooden seat. As the entryway to the community, it’s an invitation to share a seat.
“The piece is intended to draw citizens onto the site, creating a defined entry into the community,” noted the submission by A Culture of Small. “We feel this piece … offers engagement for residents and visitors alike, provides sturdy, maintenance-free construction, with an eye to longevity and minimal opportunities for vandalism. Most importantly, we feel it reflects the unique character, heritage, and location of Laskay as a community.”
A Culture of Small is an independent network of local and national affiliates, often promoting unconventional partnerships to reach new solutions for rural communities, all rooted in unique cultural heritage. “Small” facilitates the adaptive reuse of landscapes, communities and buildings in order to re-envision the community planning process. Small is focused on leveraging cultural heritage values and assets, in order to support liveable communities first.

         

Community News

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

Saturday Night Bash raises $175K for research

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.

Sip & Savour; come for the food, stay for the fun

Come to Rome for an evening of classic sights, sounds and tastes at Sip & Savour – Ciao Roma, on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6-9 ...

Nobleton Skating Club receives Canada Post Community Foundation support

Nobleton Post Office once again showed their community spirit, by supporting the Nobleton Skating Club. Club President Karlene MacDonald received $5,000 from Post Master Darlene ...

Singer-songwriter Brooks contemplates life

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

Walker’s new clothing line boosts Breakfast Club of Canada

A King philanthropist has launched a clothing line that will not only provide women with contemporary choices, but help a major charity in the process. Walmart Canada has launched the Joan Kelley Walker fashion apparel collection and new products are coming in October.

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Port Soiree offers consistent menu, old world charm

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

Helen Lucas driven to create her art

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Partnership saves lives in King

Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter. King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.

Commentary

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Being one with nature is good for your health

Some of us walk in the rain and marvel at Mother Nature. Others just get wet! But it seems most of us “get it” when it comes to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Bill Shakespeare once said that just a single touch of nature “makes the whole world kin.”

Words and actions that change the world

How can I help? Four simple words, one simple request. Could this question change the world? Let’s find out, shall we?

Our everyday problems are quite trivial

Our country is a great place to live. Canada’s economy is growing slowly and steadily and ranks among the top dozen in the world with regards to GDP. In other words, we’re living the dream, in a fairly wealthy country.

Bullying remains an issue today

Half of students aged 13 to 15 years in Canada reported being bullied or fighting at school. According to a report released by UNICEF, upwards of 150 million students worldwide experience peer violence in and around school.

Lowering the English lingo limbo bar

Our language is our main tool for communication and for many of us, it’s our bread and butter. In our home and native land, our language and our unique colloquialisms make us friends and bring all Canadians together.

Is happiness more elusive than ever?

Each generation has its unique challenges and crosses to bear. We Baby Boomers have evolved through some remarkable times, from the radical ‘60s and laid-back ‘70s to the tension-filled 2000s and current state of weirdness.

Ontario’s lakes and rocky shores beckon

The new school year is approaching and teachers will invariably ask their students what they did over the summer. I think a more relevant question would be “what did you learn this summer?”

Just how much bigger should everything get?

Here in North America, we’re living fairly well. There was a time in our history where a man’s stomach was the gauge of his wealth and importance. The bigger he was, the more status he held.

