General News

King City concerns dominate CCKT debate

October 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

There’s no question King City is taking the brunt of King’s development. Issues related to growth dominated the first of two all-candidates’ meetings, hosted by Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT) last week.
Ward 1 candidates were peppered with questions during a lively debate at Villanova last Wednesday.
CCKT prepared two written questions, sent to candidates prior to the meeting.
CCKT wanted to know how much time the candidates are prepared to give to their role as councillor, as well as their interests in serving on committees and volunteer groups.
Rob Payne noted he’s a financial advisor and as a small business owner he has a lot of flexibility in his hours. The former councillor said he’s in a good position to serve. He’s interested in getting involved in the library board and Sustainability Committee.
Incumbent Debbie Schaefer said her council post is her priority. She’s retired and noted the job can be hectic and unstructured at times. She’s served on the Heritage Advisory Committee, Sustainability Committee and was one of the founding members of King for Refugees.
Sasha Mozaffari recently graduated university with a degree in political science and she’s planning on attending law school. She’s an efficient multi-tasker and she would split her time between her constituents and her studies. It’s a post she takes seriously. She would be interested in the Sustainability Committee and perhaps the Committee of Adjustment.
Jordan Cescolini sees the value in serving his community. He’s self-employed in a family business and is committed to providing upwards of 25 hours per week for council work.
Incumbent Cleve Mortelliti said it’s considered a part-time job, with peaks and valleys during the course of a year. Council relies on staff for the majority of the studies and recommendations, so council is more like a board of directors. He’s part of the senior management team of R.J. Burnside and Associates, and he has a flexible schedule to meet his duties. He’s managed his time well over the past term and “I know the job.”
Kelly Colasanti said as a retired executive, he “has all the time in the world” to dedicate to the job. He said he’s used to working 24/7 and has no time constraints. He’s interested in heritage and the public library.
CCKT asked the candidates who should take the lead on planning new subdivisions and communities – the Township or the developers. CCKT also wanted to know their vision on housing in King City, Nobleton and Schomberg.
Colasanti said the Township is the local planning authority and should take the lead, but they have to work with developers. Housing has to meet the community’s needs and has to fit with existing houses. He’d like to see more townhouses and eco-friendly options.
Mortelliti said the Township follows the guidelines laid out in the Community Plans, but the Province does mandate development through various pieces of legislation, particularly the Places to Grow Act. There is always room for negotiation with developers, something they do with every application.
Cescolini said there has to be a fruitful relationship between the Township and the developers. He’d like to make sure developers contribute more towards local road infrastructure, to deal with the traffic that comes with new development. He’d like to see smaller bungalows for seniors.
Mozaffari said they have to work together and council should also ask residents what they’d like to see. She would like to allow landowners of smaller parcels to develop housing types.
Schaefer said it’s council’s job to manage growth, but there are other players in the mix, including York Region and the Province. They have control over their Official Plan and zoning bylaw and they can certainly help shape future growth. There are still gaps and she’s like to see a more robust mix of housing types.
Payne said the Township has a vision, the developers have a stake and the Province sets the rules. He supports intensification in core areas, along with mixed use.
Both local and commuter traffic is a concern of residents who asked candidates about possible solutions.
Payne said the King-Vaughan Townline is the only viable option for a “bypass” and he strongly opposes reviewing the 15th Sideroad again as a route. He said council, York Region and the Province have to work together to help alleviate traffic and he’s willing to take on this task as councillor.
Cescolini does support using the 15th as an alternate route, noting the King-Vaughan road doesn’t work.
Mortelliti pointed out this is not an election issue and it’s a moot point for at least another 10 years.
Colasanti said more studies are needed and the traffic issues have to be addressed.
A Snowball resident wanted to know whether the candidates would lobby the Province to limit intensification to the urban areas.
Mortelliti noted the current rules restrict development to the King City boundaries and nothing should change.
Colasanti said he supports current Greenbelt restrictions.
Schaefer said the provincial Growth Plan is a valuable tool and it sets the parameters for development.
Payne said we can accommodate growth in the legislated areas under the Places to Grow Act.
The candidates were all asked whether they accepted campaign donations from developers. All said they did not.
A Warren Road resident, who said he was “okay with roads and taxes,” asked whether the Township should consider ward redistribution.
Mortelliti noted Ward 1 has grown significantly and said ward realignment may be worth looking at. He did admit it’s “a painful process.”
Payne said he would be happy to start this discussion. A ward redistribution may be warranted in the name of fairness and equity. He said he supports an extra King representative on York Regional council.
One resident said there’s a lack of affordable housing for the more mature residents, many of whom are forced to leave the community.
Payne said while housing is market driven, council should support and encourage a mix of housing types.
Schaefer said it may be necessary for council to consider apartment buildings, and entertaining plans for 4- and 5-storey buildings.
Colasanti said council could mandate that a percentage of new development contain affordable units for seniors.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Heroic Humans rolls out the red carpet, showcasing achievements during 1st anniversary celebration

Heroic Humans – everyday people with amazing stories of achievement – were honoured with a red carpet celebration recently. Heroic Humans, a social impact movement, marked its first anniversary Oct. 1 in Aurora, at a beyond-capacity red carpet affair. Guests enjoyed a gala evening, which included social media interviews.

King City concerns dominate CCKT debate

There’s no question King City is taking the brunt of King’s development. Issues related to growth dominated the first of two all-candidates’ meetings, hosted by Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT) last week.

Saturday Night Bash raises $175K for research

A recent gala evening hosted by a King resident raised close to $200,000 for medical research. The Saturday Night Bash, hosted by Chris Kenalty Sept. 15 supports ground-breaking research conducted through The University Health Network in Toronto. King resident Chris Kenalty, has been part of a study/research group that’s looking into the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including issues that can arise from a stroke.

Sip & Savour; come for the food, stay for the fun

Come to Rome for an evening of classic sights, sounds and tastes at Sip & Savour – Ciao Roma, on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6-9 ...

Nobleton Skating Club receives Canada Post Community Foundation support

Nobleton Post Office once again showed their community spirit, by supporting the Nobleton Skating Club. Club President Karlene MacDonald received $5,000 from Post Master Darlene ...

Singer-songwriter Brooks contemplates life

What most of us miss, Jon Brooks exposes. The accomplished singer-songwriter is more like a modern day standup philosopher, documenting the times. He’s a combination of George Carlin and Leonard Cohen.

Walker’s new clothing line boosts Breakfast Club of Canada

A King philanthropist has launched a clothing line that will not only provide women with contemporary choices, but help a major charity in the process. Walmart Canada has launched the Joan Kelley Walker fashion apparel collection and new products are coming in October.

Professional landscapers descend on King property

King Township is well known beyond its borders for its high quality of living, its clean air, its rolling hills and breathtaking vistas. So, it ...

Chiropractor helps fine-tune bodies to optimum levels

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Port Soiree offers consistent menu, old world charm

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

Commentary

Letting your inner self shine through

For those of us who’ve experienced the potholes in life, we’ve come to realize a few things. The old cliche about what’s inside that matters, is true.

Mayor notes the qualities of a good councillor

We are quickly approaching the municipal election on Oct. 22 when you will elect your Township council for the next four years. And, while many of us are tired of politics, this is still a very important election as the results affect you and our community directly.

Being one with nature is good for your health

Some of us walk in the rain and marvel at Mother Nature. Others just get wet! But it seems most of us “get it” when it comes to the beauty of nature and the outdoors. Bill Shakespeare once said that just a single touch of nature “makes the whole world kin.”

Words and actions that change the world

How can I help? Four simple words, one simple request. Could this question change the world? Let’s find out, shall we?

Our everyday problems are quite trivial

Our country is a great place to live. Canada’s economy is growing slowly and steadily and ranks among the top dozen in the world with regards to GDP. In other words, we’re living the dream, in a fairly wealthy country.

Bullying remains an issue today

Half of students aged 13 to 15 years in Canada reported being bullied or fighting at school. According to a report released by UNICEF, upwards of 150 million students worldwide experience peer violence in and around school.

Lowering the English lingo limbo bar

Our language is our main tool for communication and for many of us, it’s our bread and butter. In our home and native land, our language and our unique colloquialisms make us friends and bring all Canadians together.

Is happiness more elusive than ever?

Each generation has its unique challenges and crosses to bear. We Baby Boomers have evolved through some remarkable times, from the radical ‘60s and laid-back ‘70s to the tension-filled 2000s and current state of weirdness.

Ontario’s lakes and rocky shores beckon

The new school year is approaching and teachers will invariably ask their students what they did over the summer. I think a more relevant question would be “what did you learn this summer?”

Just how much bigger should everything get?

Here in North America, we’re living fairly well. There was a time in our history where a man’s stomach was the gauge of his wealth and importance. The bigger he was, the more status he held.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open