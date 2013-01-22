Bolton man killed in motorcycle collision in King

October 12, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal collision involving a motorcycle in King.
On Oct. 10 shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to a collision on Highway 27, north of 17th Sideroad, involving a motorcycle and a dump truck.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 55-year-old man from Bolton, died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward. York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
