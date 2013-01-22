Sip & Savour; come for the food, stay for the fun

October 10, 2018 · 0 Comments
Come to Rome for an evening of classic sights, sounds and tastes at Sip & Savour – Ciao Roma, on Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6-9 p.m. at Nobleton Lakes Golf Club.
Characterized by its simplicity, Italian cuisine featured at this year’s “cocktail party of the year” will offer an abundance of taste – from sweet and savoury to something fritte, al dente and al forno thanks to the culinary magic of executive chef Roger Wakileh.
In addition to food and drinks, guests can enjoy a hint of European atmosphere with inspiring landscapes, entertaining street performers and a fun shopping experience at the “grandioso mercato,” featuring a stellar assortment of auction items ranging from fine art to fine experiences, including golf, hockey and exotic cars. Marion Hogg and her silent auction committee have tirelessly sourced something for everyone at Sip & Savour – Ciao Roma.
It’s all for fun and fundraising for the King Township Food Bank, as Sip & Savour is heavily relied upon to raise a significant portion of the $80,000 annual budget it takes to sustain its volunteer operations and support over 200 people with a week’s worth of non-perishable groceries, fruit, vegetables and kibble for pets. As another option, food cards are provided to those who prefer to select food items directly.
Tickets to Sip & Savour-Ciao Roma are $50 each and can be purchased online at www.ktfba.ca or at a number of retail locations throughout King Township, including Humber Valet Cleaners, Roost Café and Guardian Pharmacy in King City, Pharmasave in Nobleton, Sugar & Spice Café and Bakeshop in Schomberg and Dorio’s Kettleby Bakery in Kettleby.
Donations, auction prizes and sponsorships at all levels are still welcome. Call Carol Ann Trabert at 416-559-7898 if you want to talk about supporting Ciao Roma.
You must be logged in to post a comment.