Plenty of parking in King’s villages, consultants say

King Township is well known beyond its borders for its high quality of living, its clean air, its rolling hills and breathtaking vistas. So, it ...

There’s always a reason to celebrate our humanity. And a very special anniversary is doing just that.

You are stronger than you think. Our bodies are designed to move, and when everything works in unison it results in a very resilient machine. A new Nobleton chiropractor wants to give people the tools they need to make their bodies work efficiently. Dr. Kirstie McDowell, of Nobleton Chiropractic and Rehabilitation (NCR), uses her training, experience and modalities to help patients of all ages.

Alvaro Nascimento doesn’t consider himself as an artist. But he is creative and his passion isn’t confined to the canvas, but oozes from the menu of one of the area’s best restaurants.

The ongoing renovation of the Nobleton Sports Park officially unveiled the latest completed project on Friday, with the Nobleton Lions Club handing a whopping $25,000 cheque to the Township of King for the brand new playground in the facility.

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter. King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.

The work of a King artist pays homage to creativity and spirituality. In fact, this one piece of glass work will be on display to complement Austrian history. World-renowned artist Ernestine Tahedl created a 2.5-metre metal and glass church window, capturing both classical and modern abstract designs.

Stone is not just a natural building material, but an architectural piece of art, an eye-catching creation of Mother Nature. Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is not just a stone company. Rather, it’s a conduit to the extraordinary and unique.

As we move to a healthier lifestyle, one area we overlook may very well be the most important – the air we breathe. Our bodies build up toxins on a regular basis, and the air that circulates inside our homes needs to be clean and free from harmful particles.