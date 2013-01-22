Candidates address issues at back-to-back events

September 19, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Municipal candidates will present their platforms at back-to-back all-candidates’ meetings, presented by Concerned Citizens of King Township.
The first meeting, specifically for candidates in Wards 1 and 5, will take place Wednesday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Villanova College. The school is located on the 15th Sideroad and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Candidates in Ward 1 include Jordan Cescolini, Kelly Colosanti and incumbent Cleve Mortelliti.
In Ward 5, Sasha Mozaffari, Rob Payne and incumbent Debbie Schaefer will discuss the issues.
The second meeting will be held the following night, Oct. 11, at the Kettleby-Pottageville Lions Community Hall on the 7th Concession.
Candidates for Wards 2, 3, 4 and 6 will hit the stage for this meeting.
In Ward 2, incumbent David Boyd is challenged by Sherry Draisey. In Ward 3, Jacob Schneider and Geoff Simpson square off.
In Ward 4, Mary Asselstine and incumbent Bill Cober will speak. And finally in Ward 6, incumbent Avia Eek will discuss the issues with Roman Dyriw.
All the candidates will have equal opportunity to give an introduction, answer two prepared questions and each of the questions from the floor, and then make a closing comment.
School trustee candidates will be invited to attend each meeting to converse with the public before and after the formal part of each meeting and to share literature.
You must be logged in to post a comment.