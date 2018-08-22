King’s CIP program gets a shot in the arm

This year has been a very busy one for Joan Kelley Walker. The philanthropist, fresh off TV success as one of The Real Housewives of Toronto, inspired Aurora students with her own philanthropic experiences earlier this year at the 2018 Give Back Awards, participated in United Nations events to mark the advancement of women. Just last week, she returned from Dubai to lay the groundwork for her new clothing line, which will benefit international programs empowering women.

If the t-shirt has “legend” emblazoned across its chest, Rik Emmett will wear it – albeit reluctantly. Emmett, who co-founded the band Triumph alongside Mike Levine and Gil Moore, underscores his point, recalling a recent trip to the grocery store.

Singers from Aurora, King, Simcoe and Dufferin counties, and from towns and cities across Ontario, will be vying for a place in the Top 10 in the 2018 Hoedown Showdown competition.

Wayne Emmerson wants a second term as chairman of York Region. In an unusual turn of events, Emmerson withdrew from the race in July after considering the enormity of the campaign necessary to win the post in an election.

We spend a lot of time and forethought in selecting our family vehicles. The same amount of consideration should be spent on picking the right tires. Instead of just kicking the tires, we need to look at them closely, to ensure they fit our needs.

Construction on the expansion of the King City Library/Seniors Centre is set to kick-off with the temporary closure of the branch, now in effect. “The ...

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter. King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.

A King native has travelled a very long way to help improve the lives of indigenous youth. Breanna Capobianco is making a difference and she’s showcasing her efforts at an upcoming fundraiser golf tournament at Nobleton Lakes.

The work of a King artist pays homage to creativity and spirituality. In fact, this one piece of glass work will be on display to complement Austrian history. World-renowned artist Ernestine Tahedl created a 2.5-metre metal and glass church window, capturing both classical and modern abstract designs.