King makes top 20 of best places to live in Canada

We spend a lot of time and forethought in selecting our family vehicles. The same amount of consideration should be spent on picking the right tires. Instead of just kicking the tires, we need to look at them closely, to ensure they fit our needs.

Stephen Lecce, MPP for King-Vaughan, has been appointed as Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier, in addition to his existing roles of Deputy Government House Leader ...

Construction on the expansion of the King City Library/Seniors Centre is set to kick-off with the temporary closure of the branch, now in effect. “The ...

“It’s the only thing I want to do,” said renowned floral painter Helen Lucas. At 86, the years are catching up with her but she desperately wants to work. She has created a few new pieces depicting brilliant flowers, and a dash of something else – light and a ray of hope. Helen’s passion hasn’t waned at all.

Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter. King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.

A King native has travelled a very long way to help improve the lives of indigenous youth. Breanna Capobianco is making a difference and she’s showcasing her efforts at an upcoming fundraiser golf tournament at Nobleton Lakes.

The work of a King artist pays homage to creativity and spirituality. In fact, this one piece of glass work will be on display to complement Austrian history. World-renowned artist Ernestine Tahedl created a 2.5-metre metal and glass church window, capturing both classical and modern abstract designs.

A residential development proposal for Jane Street, south of King Road, has met with a positive response from area landowners. In fact, adjacent property owners want to be involved in the collective planning process for more lands in the area. Janeking Holdings has applied to redesignate their lands on Jane as low density residential, to allow detached, semi-detached, townhouse units and seniors housing on their lands, currently used for agricultural and residential purposes. Preliminary targets see 156 single detached homes, 41 townhouses and a 57-unit seniors residence.

Once upon a time there was a conference centre in King Township owned by the United Church of Canada. It sat high on the tablelands above the Humber River with a substantial conference centre and the largest western red cedar pan abode building in North America. Those buildings housed the guest rooms for visitors, whether on a religious retreat, a conference, or a school outdoor education visit. It was simply called Cedar Glen.

Surrounded by creativity all her life, a King artist not only expresses herself, but keeps the arts alive through her Aurora gallery. Sue DiGioacchino is an illustrator and designer, and finds herself looking for pattern, form and movement in nature-inspired subject matter. She enjoys working on a large scale, which enables her to examine these elements more closely.