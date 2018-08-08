Headline News

King makes top 20 of best places to live in Canada

August 8, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

The secret is out!
King is one of the best places to live in all of Canada.
A survey released by MoneySense magazine revealed that half of the 50 best places to live in the country are in Ontario.
The overall winner is Oakville, thanks to its rich and growing diversity.
King ranked 18th overall, moving up 50 spots from the 2017 survey results.
Data in the article said King’s median household income was $110,818 and the average household net worth was roughly $2,655,435. The low crime rate and abundance of family doctors make it attractive.
King placed 4th as one of the best places to live for new Canadians. This ranking is based on the low unemployment rate, apartment rental and diversity. They survey indicates that 25% of King’s population speaks a first language other than English or French.
“Top in York Region and in my heart!” exclaimed Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “Nice to see that King is getting its recognition it deserves as we have flown below the radar.”
Ottawa took the number two spot, after spending two years in a row as the Best Places to Live reigning champion. This year, Ottawa was named the best place to retire, thanks to its ease of getting around and excellent access to health care.
Toronto took 16th spot overall.
The Best Places to Live ranked 415 cities across the country based on 10 categories: wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities and culture.
Those who created the survey said there are lots of intangible qualities that make a city a great place to live that can’t be measured. But there are plenty of important characteristics that can be captured by hard data. A liveable city should be prosperous, but affordable. Safe, yet easy to get around. And it should have the type of weather that draws you outdoors.
“It comes as no surprise that in its recent analysis of all cities and towns in Canada, MoneySense Magazine ranked King Township as the 18th best place to live in Canada,” said MPP Stephen Lecce. “We should take pride in the progress the Township is making, led by a grassroots effort to improve our community for future generations.”
Deb Schulte, MP for King-Vaughan, said living in King Township is the epitome of country living. And yet, King is close to all the amenities of the big city of Toronto.
“The hilly topography and plentiful green spaces are a boon to your mental well being and health, being in the heart of the Greenbelt and Oak Ridges Moraine. It has a vibrant arts community so there is no need to go anywhere else for great music and art. King Township is known as the ‘Community of Communities’ and the village spirit is alive and well with community celebrations happening all year round, across the Township.
“The community is welcoming to new Canadians and has been active in settling Syrian refuges through Refugees for King. I am not surprised King Township ranked 4th in all of Canada for new Canadians.”

         

Letters to the Editor

