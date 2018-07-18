Partnership saves lives in King

July 18, 2018 · 0 Comments
Tony Nowzari presented King Township with a donation of the life-saving Guide Light, which was praised by Mayor Steve Pellegrini and Fire Chief Jim Wall.
By Mark Pavilons
Our emergency responders do their best when answering the call. They will be the first to tell you that seconds matter.
King Fire and Emergency Services is in the business of mitigating damage and saving lives. Their efforts are being boosted by the Guide Light, created by Tony Nowzari, president and founder of Safety Aid.
Nowzari presented another 300 lights toward local efforts, during a recent King council meeting.
He said it’s his way of giving back and being part of the community. He wants everyone to install a Guide Light so residents can simply “push the button, not your luck.”
It’s likely the simplest and most convenient safety device on the market that’s proven to save lives.
You simply replace your existing exterior light bulb with the Guide Light. In the event of an emergency, it flashes red, alerting first responders and neighbours of trouble. The light can be seen upwards of three to five kilometres away! Day or night, emergency personnel can find you much faster.
Fire Chief Jim Wall said they’ve been working with Nowzari for over two years and more than 170 lights have been installed at King residences. There have been two activations to date, so “it’s working,” Wall observed. The success of this partnership has been “great,” and Wall said the lights also encourage neighbours to keep an eye out for one another.
Fire services personnel conduct regular home visits, ensuring residents have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. They’re now armed with the Guide Light so the emergency services are literally bringing help right to the door.
Wall said they are beginning to track the addresses where the light is being installed and this feature will enhance the 911 system.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said he’s very proud that the fire department is being proactive and this is just one more tool to create a safe community.
“Having this (Guide Light) is fabulous,” the mayor said.
