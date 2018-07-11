Commentary

Breaking bread is the basis of humanity

July 11, 2018   ·   0 Comments

MARK PAVILONS


You can learn a lot about someone by sharing a meal with them.
Food, in itself, is marvellous. Sharing food creates memories, and that warm fuzzy feeling after a really good meal is unbeatable.
When I think of Irish potato farls, German roladen or Guyanese roti, I think of family. I think of tradition. I think of home.
I enjoy cooking and my BBQ skills continue to improve each season.
When I carry in the steak, chicken or sausages hot off the grill, I really enjoy watching my family eat. I love seeing my son close his eyes and soak up every morsel of my offerings. He has become quite the meat-atarian!
There is so much love in food that it’s amazing to be human sometimes.
I believe most of our adventures and journeys abroad include food.
You don’t go to the Bahamas to eat hamburgers. You try conch fritters. I’ve tried to find them here and surprise my wife, but it just wasn’t the same.
In the Caribbean, you eat fresh mango, seafood and traditional rice dishes. When you’re away, there’s always something new on the menu!
In retrospect, I think some of the best times with my wife were in the Caribbean, enjoying the sea breeze on the patio at breakfast, or sampling a couple Bahama Mamas!
Anthropologist Gillian Crowther stresses that “commensality” – sharing a meal with someone, eating and drinking together at the same table – is one of the most important social aspects in all cultures.
Eating together confirms the sense of belonging, and being part of a community.
Offering food to friends and strangers is fundamental hospitality.
I remember that we found a young boy begging for money in Cartagena and we took him out for pizza. In the Dominican, our mission team created a massive meal and we dished it out to desperate Haitian families.
It’s been said that dinners together can not only create relationships and memories, but they can recreate them, too.
I’ve been lucky to share some amazing meals with friends and family here in King, at places such as Hey Paesano, Cappuccino Bakery, Raffaele’s, In This Corner, Rockford’s, Hogan’s, Port Soiree and Locale to name a few.
We humans are special in the big picture. Our love of food and how we create culinary masterpieces sets us apart from all other species. Our sense of taste is much better than many of our mammal counterparts.
Sharing food has always been part of history.
Creating sustainable agriculture and establishing the first villages launched our modern civilization just over 10,000 years ago. Here, our social growth centred around food.
For millennia, family gatherings, community events and various feasts brought people together “… because a man hath no better thing under the sun, than to eat, and to drink, and to be merry.” Ecclesiastes 8:15
Socials and church picnics were integral in all small communities. To some extent, they still are.
We still celebrate food in all of its glory. A mainstay of our social interaction involves eating out and entire communities are planned and promoted for their proximity to restaurants.
Our love of food hasn’t waned one iota, but there are aspects of our lives where we’re neglecting this important family tradition.
A recent national survey found that 66 per cent of working Canadians eat lunch alone at least three times in the work week. This has become the new normal, perhaps out of necessity in some environments. We’re too busy to take an hour off in the middle of the day. We eat standing up or in our cars.
I have made a lot of strong ties and relationships in King and I jump at the chance for lunch out. It’s a bit of business, but it’s mostly about connecting with other people, talking about current events, life, family and everything human.
Surveys also indicate that employees actually perform better when they take breaks and eat together.
“Our research shows that we build better relationships with our coworkers when we take time to disconnect from technology and enjoy lunch together. What a simple solution to fostering better relationships and creating a happier workplace … eating together just makes sense,” said Sarah Davis, president of Loblaw.
Maybe your work environment involves some sort of social food gatherings.
We’re also getting a bit lazy when it comes to sitting down together as a family at the dinner table. Sure, with jobs, part-time jobs, school work and running errands, setting aside the time isn’t always easy.
We make a point of sharing big family breakfasts on weekends. Sometimes they’re healthy, and sometimes we throw the meal plan out the window and cook up bacon, home fries, hash browns and a mountain of bagels and scrambled eggs. Many a good day have started over a hearty breakfast!
Dinners are another matter. During the summer BBQ season, we do manage to gather on the patio and enjoy the bounty. Celebrations and “pool parties” draw family members together and we share in good food and good conversation.
If you can’t enjoy a meal with your spouse in Paris, I say live vicariously through food! Experiment and try different dishes – there’s a world of tastes out there!

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King’s YMCA Cedar Glen evolving

Once upon a time there was a conference centre in King Township owned by the United Church of Canada. It sat high on the tablelands above the Humber River with a substantial conference centre and the largest western red cedar pan abode building in North America. Those buildings housed the guest rooms for visitors, whether on a religious retreat, a conference, or a school outdoor education visit. It was simply called Cedar Glen.

King artist helps make Patrick House tick

Surrounded by creativity all her life, a King artist not only expresses herself, but keeps the arts alive through her Aurora gallery. Sue DiGioacchino is an illustrator and designer, and finds herself looking for pattern, form and movement in nature-inspired subject matter. She enjoys working on a large scale, which enables her to examine these elements more closely.

Allstone’s services and products are a cut above

Stone is not just a natural building material, but an architectural piece of art, an eye-catching creation of Mother Nature. Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is not just a stone company. Rather, it’s a conduit to the extraordinary and unique.

‘Miss King City’ advances to nationals

A King City woman is carrying her home town banner to the national stage. Brittany Watson qualitied at the Ontario Miss World Canada pageant in early June, and now advances to the national finals. This competition will be held July 22-28 in Toronto.

King enjoys surplus, directs funds to infrastructure reserves

King’s infrastructure reserves got a shot in the arm, thanks to a substantial surplus from 2017. Councillors were pleased when the 2017 draft consolidated financial statements were presented, showing a $2.1 million surplus last year.

Tires are vital safety components

We rely on just a few inches of rubber for our safety, and driving pleasure. When it comes to preventive maintenance, nothing is more important than a vehicle’s tires. As we enjoy longer drives this summer, our cars’ tire health is paramount, and there are some great options by manufacturers today.

Breathe easier with a PUR filtration system

As we move to a healthier lifestyle, one area we overlook may very well be the most important – the air we breathe. Our bodies build up toxins on a regular basis, and the air that circulates inside our homes needs to be clean and free from harmful particles.

Koffler enters new phase of development

One of King’s precious natural reserves is evolving. The Koffler Scientific Reserve, owned by the University of Toronto, is growing to meet demands. King council recently approved a zoning amendment, giving the facility the green light to move ahead with its expansion plans.

Father Hancko’s departure is ‘bitter-sweet’

A respected and loved member of the community is leaving one family behind, but moving in with a new one. Father Paul Hancko, who served as priest at St. Mary’s in Nobleton and St. Patrick’s in Schomberg, is moving to the Immaculate Conception Parish, Sutton West & Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Keswick.

King native finds his niche in the film industry

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical. Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work. Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.

Commentary

Breaking bread is the basis of humanity

You can learn a lot about someone by sharing a meal with them. Food, in itself, is marvellous. Sharing food creates memories, and that warm fuzzy feeling after a really good meal is unbeatable.

Let’s learn, evolve, not apologize for our past

Hindsight, they say, is always 20-20. It’s easy to comment on something after the fact, when the dust settles and we can examine all the facts.

All humans are cut from the same cloth

What if you found out you were related to everyone else on Earth? What if you discovered that we are all connected, by blood? We are!

Free from taxes, but not repair bills!

Canadians celebrated Tax Freedom Day recently, a point during the year when we are finally working for ourselves and have covered our taxes. Tax Freedom Day measures the total yearly tax burden imposed on Canadian families by federal, provincial and municipal governments.

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open