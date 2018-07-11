Witnesses sought in fatal collision

July 11, 2018 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal collision in the Township of King.
On Monday, July 9 at approximately 2:50 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle collision on King Street west of Dufferin Street and north of Miller’s Sideroad. Upon arrival officers determined that a grey Toyota Corolla with two occupants had collided with a tree.
The passenger, an 18-year-old man from Bradford, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, a 17-year-old female from Bradford, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision, are being asked to please come forward. Investigators would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in that area around the time of the incident or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision.
York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
