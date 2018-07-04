Headline News

Mulroney becomes Attorney General, Lecce is parliamentary assistant

July 4, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

King’s new MPPs are being recognized for their talents in the new provincial government.
Caroline Mulroney, MPP for York-Simcoe, has been named Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs.
“It is a tremendous honour to serve the people of York-Simcoe and Ontario in these roles. As Ontario’s Attorney General, I have a great responsibility in ensuring that our province’s justice system, one of the largest in North America, is being deployed in an equitable, affordable and accessible manner. It is certainly a responsibility I take seriously, and I will work every day to ensure my duties are carried out to the best of my abilities and knowledge,” said Mulroney.
“It’s important to me, as an Ontarian and a Canadian who speaks both English and French, that people have the ability to access the services and programs that they need in both official languages.”
King-Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce has been named Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure.
He will serve in this portfolio under the Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Infrastructure.
As a first-time elected MPP, Lecce joins the ranks of 21 ministers and their respective Parliamentary Assistants in Premier Ford’s government. Lecce said that he is thrilled and excited to represent King-Vaughan at the decision-making table while filling this role as MPP and Parliamentary Assistant.
“I am grateful for Premier Ford’s confidence, and ready to get to work. I am honoured to work with the Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Infrastructure, to grow our economy, create good jobs, and bring positive change for the people.
“Premier Ford assembled the strongest Cabinet Ontario has seen in a generation. I am excited to work with such talented and experienced colleagues to deliver on our plan to bring relief for all Ontarians.”
“We have an all-star team that’s ready right now to give the people of Ontario the kind of leadership and direction they deserve,” said Ford. “For too long, the people of Ontario have worked more and paid more, but gotten less. Those days are over. Help is here.”
Parliamentary Assistants support ministers with legislative and committee matters, including special projects and assignments that require dedicated leadership. They also play a key role in building relationships and communicating government initiatives across the province.
The Ministry of the Attorney General is responsible for administering the justice system; providing legal advice and litigation for all government ministries, agencies, boards, tribunals, and administering the court system. The Ministry of Francophone Affairs develop French-language services, policies and programs that support Ontario's Francophones.

         

