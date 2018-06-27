Breathe easier with a PUR filtration system

June 27, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
As we move to a healthier lifestyle, one area we overlook may very well be the most important – the air we breathe.
Our bodies build up toxins on a regular basis, and the air that circulates inside our homes needs to be clean and free from harmful particles.
Kingscross resident Joe DiDonato, owner of Thermal Concepts, noticed an increase in customer demands for air filtration systems, in response to allergens, molds and volatile organic compounds.
Seeing the need, he launched PUR Distribution this past April, offering an array of portable and central air filtration systems that are guaranteed to turn your home into your castle.
Whether you suffer from allergies, pet dander, or just want the air you breathe to be clean, PUR Distribution has a purification system that fits all your needs. PUR systems remove and destroy biological and chemical contaminants and odours such as tobacco and cannabis smoke, bacteria, viruses, mold, spores and much more.
DiDonato, a consummate professional who’s big on customer service, really wants people to live healthier lives. He’s ecstatic when he hears back from clients how these units have changed their lives.
DiDonato guarantees you’ll feel like a million bucks in just a couple of days, no matter which system you choose.
For residential uses, these units can remove most common allergens completely. He noted the unseen, and often neglected VOCs (volatile organic compounds) are just as harmful. They include both man-made and naturally occurring chemical compounds, and they are everywhere. What makes them a problem is they have a high vapor pressure at ordinary room temperature, meaning they evaporate easily and are transmitted through the air.
In our energy-efficient homes, colds and bacteria tend to spread more quickly, making everyone sick.
A good air filtration system can eliminate these common problems.
The key to the PUR, Canadian-made units is the incredible five-stage filtration, which includes a pleated carbon pre-filter; a HEPA filter; a UVC germicidal light; a photo catalytic oxidation (PCO) filter, and finally, a carbon/potassium permanganate filter. This final stage in the process reduces VOCs and light gases even further.
With the prevalence of interior and exterior allergens this time of year, some people are prisoners in their own homes. DiDonato is dedicated to freeing them so they can breathe a sigh of relief.
DiDonato has also received requests from marijuana grow ops and management companies, concerned about odours. He’s installed them in residential and commercial buildings, and inside grow facilities themselves.
DiDonato said you can blow smoke directly into the unit, and it comes out completely clean.
He said these systems can be used anywhere air quality is compromised, such as factories, auto shops even fire halls.
DiDonato’s motivation is simple and genuine: “If I can help people be healthier, that’s all I can ask for.”
DiDonato has been serving customers for 20 years through Thermal Concepts, a one-stop HVAC/R solution provider for all your heating, cooling and refrigeration needs. They also specializing in duct cleaning, dehumidification and humidification, installing energy management controls, providing 24-hour emergency services and many more services for residential, commercial and industrial purposes.
For more, email info@purdistribution.com or visit www.purdistribution.com. For more on HVAC services, visit http://thermalconcepts.ca
You must be logged in to post a comment.