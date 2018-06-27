Koffler enters new phase of development

We rely on just a few inches of rubber for our safety, and driving pleasure. When it comes to preventive maintenance, nothing is more important than a vehicle’s tires. As we enjoy longer drives this summer, our cars’ tire health is paramount, and there are some great options by manufacturers today.

As we move to a healthier lifestyle, one area we overlook may very well be the most important – the air we breathe. Our bodies build up toxins on a regular basis, and the air that circulates inside our homes needs to be clean and free from harmful particles.

One of King’s precious natural reserves is evolving. The Koffler Scientific Reserve, owned by the University of Toronto, is growing to meet demands. King council recently approved a zoning amendment, giving the facility the green light to move ahead with its expansion plans.

A respected and loved member of the community is leaving one family behind, but moving in with a new one. Father Paul Hancko, who served as priest at St. Mary’s in Nobleton and St. Patrick’s in Schomberg, is moving to the Immaculate Conception Parish, Sutton West & Our Lady of the Lake Mission, Keswick.

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical. Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work. Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.

Humankind has always had a need to communicate and express ourselves. While the tools and methods over delivering a message have changed over the millennia, one thing has remained constant – effective communication is key.

Art Hindle is like a kid at Disney Land when he’s on the set of a film or TV production. Behind the scenes, he’s a tenacious lobbyist is fighting for incentives, infrastructure and opportunities to keep Ontario’s entertainment industry chugging along.

Peggy Weir, head secretary at Nobleton Public School, is starting her well-deserved retirement at the end of June. If you’ve ever walked into the halls ...

The man-made assault on Mother Nature may very well be our undoing. Systemic stresses on bee colonies have resulted in some very concerning losses.

Nominations for the King Township Heritage Award will be accepted until next week, Tuesday July 3.