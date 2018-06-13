General News

King native finds his niche in the film industry

June 13, 2018   ·   0 Comments


By Mark Pavilons

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical.
Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work.
Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.
Poulis said he’s worked with del Toro on five productions over the past 22 years. The first was the 1997 sci-fi horror “Mimic.”
“We were all pretty amazed at his talents back then. He introduced a style of vision and design that was a welcome change to the industry,” Poulis said.
“Getting to sculpt on his sets and receive his thoughts and critique is well, a rush. Not everything is rosy and perfect while making a movie, but the journey getting there and the teamwork involved is what drives our crew.”
Poulis said a core team has been working together for a number of years now, and he’s known most of them for 20-plus years as fellow colleagues.
“Very talented Canucks we are!”
Poulis recently wrapped up working on the latest DC Comics superhero movie “Shazam.” He’s working for the next five months on another Hollywood sequel.
Poulis has been “entertaining people all my life.”
He said he realized at a very early age that he was very good at getting and keeping that attention.
He was a perfect fit for the film industry, but he didn’t know it at the time.
He recalled playing a lot of sports growing up, and during his years at KCSS he played hockey, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics and track & field.
After graduating in 1981, he joined the work force, learning retail at Simpson-Sears.
“But something else that had been around me all my life was about to present itself.”
His father, William G. Poulis, was a cameraman and film producer, and during the summer growing up, he would occasionally take Jeff to work with him on news stories for the CBC.
In 1984, his world changed drastically. Her sister Andrea had followed their father into the industry and through her, Jeff was given an opportunity to join film union IATSE #873.
“In the film industry, I had instant success with directors, producers, actors and cameramen, because I took care of all the details that were going in front of the camera lenses. Now I had their attention. My career as a property master had begun. I was 22 years old.”
Poulis admitted he made some mistakes, but he learned a lot in that first year, “and I’ve never stopped learning to this day.”
His first TV show was in 1985, on ABC’s Pippi Longstocking. He created props, outfitted actors with accessories and filmed on a pirate ship.
The last three decades have been very rewarding for him. He had gained the trust of his peers, and was working on Hollywood feature films.
“I developed terrific friendships with members of the film community, and am proud of many of the movies that I’ve helped create.”
Some film highlights included Sea Of Love, The Cutting Edge, The Santa Clause, Fly Away Home, Finding Forrester, Cinderella Man and most recently the Academy Award Winning Best Picture, Spotlight.
He also managed to find himself acting in front of the cameras a few times, notably in Fly Away Home, and in a very special TV film called First Do No Harm.
“Yours truly got to act in a scene with Meryl Streep. Highly recommended.”
Poulis said going to work every day and entertaining people worked for him.
“And I still have their attention!”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King native finds his niche in the film industry

A King City native enjoyed working with some of Hollywood’s finest, but his career journey was far from typical. Jeff Poulis, a graduate of King City Secondary School, has a very shiny memento to show for his hard work. Poulis and his team won an Academy Award for Production Design and Set Production for The Shape of Water, directed by Guillermo del Toro. It drew international praise as one of Del Toro’s most stunningly successful works.

CVC provides the creative and digital tools to get your message across

Humankind has always had a need to communicate and express ourselves. While the tools and methods over delivering a message have changed over the millennia, one thing has remained constant – effective communication is key.

More studio space needed to meet the demand

Art Hindle is like a kid at Disney Land when he’s on the set of a film or TV production. Behind the scenes, he’s a tenacious lobbyist is fighting for incentives, infrastructure and opportunities to keep Ontario’s entertainment industry chugging along.

Nobleton Public School honours retiring head secretary Peggy Weir

Peggy Weir, head secretary at Nobleton Public School, is starting her well-deserved retirement at the end of June. If you’ve ever walked into the halls ...

Systemic attack on bees devastating colonies

The man-made assault on Mother Nature may very well be our undoing. Systemic stresses on bee colonies have resulted in some very concerning losses.

Nominate building for HAC award

Heritage homes are all around us. We often see them while driving through little hamlets around King Township and surrounding municipalities. In most instances it’s just a glance but it’s enough to evoke a sense of place, pride, history, craftsmanship and so many more feelings of adulation.

Volunteer driven to help, increase awareness

A Bolton woman has turned another page in her ongoing chapter of international volunteer exploits. Alexandria Hesketh-Pavilons recently returned from a week-long volunteer mission to Guatemala. Working through International Volunteer Headquarters, Hesketh-Pavilons spent her time hard at work, in the working class village of Ciudad Viejo, south of Antigua.

Dog Tales hits the screen to spread awareness

The plight of our four-legged friends and companions will be highlighted on a new TV series. Dog Tales Rescue launches May 31 on Gusto, starting at 8:30 p.m. The first season involves 10, half-hour shows that explore the real lives of abandoned and rescued animals. Their journeys, veterinary visits and new home in King are all presented, to raise awareness and showcase what they do.

Artist’s work speaks from the soul

A picture is worth much more than a thousand words. A painting reflects a depth of human emotion like nothing else. King artist Nicole Crimi lets her art speak for itself. And it does, loud and clear, with a kaleidoscope of colours that evoke thoughts and feelings. For the casual observer, it’s almost like witnessing creation itself.

Journey to ground-breaking discovery a fascinating tale

A King couple’s journey from international communications to being on the verge of a medical breakthrough, has been a long, arduous one. A love of science, coupled with informing and helping the public, sparked their interest, and launched them on a fantastic voyage.

Commentary

Residents are all so intricately connected

No man is an island, wrote John Donne in the 1600s. He was referring to the fact we are all connected as friends and members of the same community. In order to strive and thrive, we must be part of something bigger than ourselves.

Looking for the ultimate utopian society

The world is a very interesting place, and since Ontarians are inundated by election promises, it’s a good time to take stock. My son and I discussed the pros and cons of various systems over breakfast one morning. I pointed out that there are many regimes, dictatorships and government systems, and each has its pros and cons.

A society where $1 million doesn’t mean much

“If I had a million dollars ... I’d be rich,” goes the 1992 song by Canadian group The Barenaked Ladies. The song has become a cult classic, and it still brings a smile to my face when I hear it on the radio. Among the top frivolities the band members would buy with their new-found fortune are: A house and furniture; a K-car; tree fort; an exotic pet like a llama or an emu; lots of Kraft Dinner with expensive ketchup, and a monkey.

What are we doing to preserve our ‘faith?’

Living vicariously through my eldest daughter’s exploits, I pondered faith and culture recently. Lexie just returned from a week-long volunteer mission trip to Guatemala. She likes to be fully immersed in the culture of every country she visits.

Is artificial intelligence all it’s cracked up to be?

Intelligence is defined as a capacity for learning, reasoning, understanding, and similar forms of mental activity; an aptitude in grasping truths, relationships, facts, meanings, etc. It’s a manifestation of a high mental capacity.

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Loss creates discussion and speculation

The loss of a longtime friend and colleague took many by surprise recently. When you lose a peer, you become a bit shaken. It’s a wake-up call, and reminds us all of our mortality. We all know that as mortal human beings, we will one day pass on, but we do everything we can to avoid this eventuality. Many don’t like talking about it, either.

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it? The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.

Some kids will never shoot for the stars

I was uplifted by some inspirational words by guests speakers at a Guiding banquet last week. Caledon regional councillor Annette Groves, and King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, offered some encouragement to young women about overcoming obstacles and challenges, and really setting your sights as high as you can.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open