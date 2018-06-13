‘Relief is on the way,’ Lecce vows

June 13, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
“Relief is on the way!”
That was the promise made by King-Vaughan’s new MPP Stephen Lecce.
Lecce easily won the riding with a 17,124-vote margin over second-place Liberal Marilyn Iafrate, in the Conservative sweep last week.
Lecce addressed a packed house of enthusiastic supporters at the Premier Hall in Maple on election night, saying the PCs’ victory is the “start of a movement” and a change for something positive.
Lecce said he’s blessed to have the high caliber of strong and capable Conservative MPPs join him at Queen’s Park.
The hall was filled with young PCs and supporters, a testament to the future of politics in Ontario.
“This journey began more than two years ago, having assembled a team of more than 470 volunteers, with more than 100 donors supporting our mission, has now resulted in more than 29 thousand voters who gave us a mandate to work on their behalf,” he said.
Lecce lauded the young people who joined the campaign, noting they can make a difference. “Tonight proves that it does,” he said during his victory speech.
Lecce also praised the other candidates in the riding, noting “our democracy has been strengthened” by their participation.
People voted for change and for a better government that will put “money back in your pockets.
“We, under Doug Ford, are going to deliver.”
Lecce said he was humbled by the outcome and the incredible show of support from voters and campaign volunteers.
“Ontario’s best days are ahead,” he said, noting his team demonstrated what teamwork means.
“You will have fighters who will make sure there’s common sense in government.”
Lecce’s mother Theresa provided a proud introduction of her son, the new MPP. The people around him, she said, made him a better man and motivated him to serve. Stephen, she said, represents the “next generation of leadership in Ontario.”
Lecce’s campaign manager Brian Patterson said Stephen was tireless in his efforts, which began almost two years ago. This riding could not have asked for a better candidate. He said he’s worked with a lot of politicians over the years and Lecce is one of the best.
“Ontarians have voted overwhelmingly for positive change across Ontario and right here King-Vaughan,” Lecce said. “It is exactly the type of change that we will deliver. It won’t be easy, as our province’s fiscal position is challenged. But we are committed to working hard for you and your families.”
