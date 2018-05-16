Seneca’s King campus receives sustainable emissions funding

May 16, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Seneca College is set to be a leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Ontario.
The King campus, along with Newmarket-Aurora MPP Chris Ballard, announced a $4.7-million government investment into geothermal retrofit funding for the campus’s Garriock Hall, the hub of the rural campus.
“These innovations will make lasting changes to our footprint on the climate, and replace decades-old systems in the campus,” said Seneca College president David Agnew. “It will make a significant reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions.”
The introduction of a natural gas heating plant will reduce the Hall’s greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50 per cent, according to Agnew.
“Using all natural gas will be a welcome change to our Mother Earth.”
Called the Greenhouse Gas Campus Retrofit Program, the change will be implemented in the coming months, and is part of a long-term plan for the campus in terms of reducing their climate footprint.
The project pulled especially on Ballard’s heartstrings, a native of King City. Ballard, who also reigns as the Ontario Minister for Climate Change, recalled spending summer days as a kid on the property, long before it was Seneca campus.
“It was always a great place to hang out, and spend a day,” said Ballard. “The property has always been a monument to the community, and environmentally, a strong part of my DNA, and I’m proud to say this is part of my ancestral home.”
The King campus is among the first school to receive funding from the Ontario government for retrofit programs, set up in 2014.
“Since then, campuses have decided to come on board, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the buildings, while using the savings to improve the student experience,” said Ballard.
“We want to create a long-term clean future for Ontario.”
