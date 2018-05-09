ASK lauds Sentinel coverage

May 9, 2018 · 0 Comments
Arts Society King (ASK) is fortunate to receive fantastic support and recognition from King’s local community newspaper, under Mark Pavilons’s leadership and editorial guidance.
Over the years, he has highlighted and shared many articles and photos and stories supporting ASK and our local artists.
The King Weekly Sentinel is a well-read and most well-liked publication and tells the “story” of what is happening in King Township most accurately and beautifully.
Thank you Mark, for your continued support and coverage of local King Township events, news and stories.
Teri Hastings
Executive Director
Arts Society King
