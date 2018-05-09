ASK lauds Sentinel coverage

The importance of volunteering hasn’t gone unnoticed. In fact, it’s celebrated. Marking the 10th Give Back Awards, this year’s winners donated almost 6,000 hours of community service in their four years of high school.

Schomberg’s Sandra Kendall has received the CHLA/ABSC Canadian Hospital Librarian of the Year Award for going above and beyond. Kendall, director of library services at Sinai ...

Driven by heart, King-based Caregiving Matters has become a valuable resource for caregivers worldwide. Founder and chair Mary Bart said they created an ideal platform for their largely online service. Run by volunteers, the Kettleby organization doesn’t have to worry about bricks and mortal office space or salaries. They do what need to be done.

A King couple’s journey from international communications to being on the verge of a medical breakthrough, has been a long, arduous one. A love of science, coupled with informing and helping the public, sparked their interest, and launched them on a fantastic voyage.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed a motion seeking to terminate a defamation lawsuit in a decision, that highlights the one-sidedness of anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) legislation.

The Scheinberg family continues to make inroads in the King community. Rob Scheinberg and his wife, Danielle Eden, are founders of Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary near King City. They recently made a gift to Seneca College that will support equipment upgrades for the Veterinary Technician program, as well as the construction of Magna Hall.

King is becoming a sought after location for GTA area film crews. Its topography lends itself to almost any scenario. Recently, a Nobleton area honey farm was used for a scene of the TV drama Designated Survivor.

Butterflies are not only beautiful creatures, they are a measure of the health of an eco-system. This important pollinator plays a vital role in our world, despite its short lifespan. King artist Grazyna Tonkiel has had a love affair with butterflies for more than two decades. She celebrates their amazing form and colour through her vibrant art pencil and gold leaf creations.

God’s greatest creations won’t last forever. Few things do. But a King artist hopes his bronze sculptures will stand the test of time. Their lifespans may rival that of the ancient wonders. Brett Davis is an old soul. The owner of Age of Bronze, Davis has been celebrating the human form by making public and commission-based bronze sculptures for more than three decades.

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply. So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life. The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.