Former councillor Rupke passes away

May 9, 2018 · 0 Comments
The King community lost one of its long-time residents and former councillor.
On Saturday, May 5, Jack Rupke unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his Holland Marsh home. He was 76.
Rupke received a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal in 2010 for his charity work.
The former four-term King Township councillor and real estate received the honour for his philanthropic merits. As a member of the Valleyview Alliance Church, Rupke spent significant time in Guatemala and Costa Rica volunteering in the building of two school additions. He served as chairperson and treasurer at the Holland Marsh District Christian School. He was a Habitat for Humanity land procurement committee member and gave his time and expertise to the Holland Marsh drainage committee.
Rupke family members were among the original settlers in Ansnorveldt in 1934.
Beloved husband of Margo (nee Nieuwland). Loving dad of Dwayne, Michael, Spencer (Amanda) and Marcia (Tim) Warren. Proud Opa of Leif, Luka, Marie-Jo, Jean-Pierre, late Patricia Jane; Bryce, Jasper, Rhys and Rylan. Dear brother of Gerry (Helen), late Peter (Gerrie), David (Nancy), Linda (Pete), Joyce, Chris (Bev), late Bill and Steve (Pauline). Dear brother-in-law of late Nell (late Bill), late Ans (late John), Ditta (late Ken), late Pien (late Rennie), Dirk (Trudy), Bill (Barb), Art (Mary), late Len (Bonnie), Nettie, Betsy and Trixie (Ian).
Jack will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends may be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803) for visitation on Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Memorial service will be held at the Westside Community Church (a.k.a. Springdale C.R.C.), 1466 5th Sideroad, Bradford on Friday, May 11 at 1 p.m.
In Jack’s memory, donations may be made to the Valley View Alliance Church – Missions.
You must be logged in to post a comment.