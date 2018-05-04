Suspect sought after attempted bank robbery in King City

May 4, 2018 · 0 Comments
Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect following an armed robbery in King City.
On Wednesday, May 2, at approximately 9:30 a.m., police were called to the area of King Road and Keele Street after a man with a firearm was seen trying to get into a bank at this location. The bank was closed at the time and the suspect fled east on King Road. He may have used a vehicle to flee the area.
The suspect is described as male, 5’10” with a medium build. He was wearing blue overalls and a white mask over his mouth area
Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.
