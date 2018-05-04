Headline News

Suspect sought after attempted bank robbery in King City

May 4, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect following an armed robbery in King City.
On Wednesday, May 2, at approximately 9:30 a.m., police were called to the area of King Road and Keele Street after a man with a firearm was seen trying to get into a bank at this location. The bank was closed at the time and the suspect fled east on King Road. He may have used a vehicle to flee the area.
The suspect is described as male, 5’10” with a medium build. He was wearing blue overalls and a white mask over his mouth area
Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Schomberg resident receives librarian of the year award

Schomberg’s Sandra Kendall has received the CHLA/ABSC Canadian Hospital Librarian of the Year Award for going above and beyond. Kendall, director of library services at Sinai ...

Caregiving Matters is gem of a resource

Driven by heart, King-based Caregiving Matters has become a valuable resource for caregivers worldwide. Founder and chair Mary Bart said they created an ideal platform for their largely online service. Run by volunteers, the Kettleby organization doesn’t have to worry about bricks and mortal office space or salaries. They do what need to be done.

Journey to ground-breaking discovery a fascinating tale

A King couple’s journey from international communications to being on the verge of a medical breakthrough, has been a long, arduous one. A love of science, coupled with informing and helping the public, sparked their interest, and launched them on a fantastic voyage.

Dismissal of motion shows ‘one-sidedness’ of anti-SLAPP legislation, counsel says

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed a motion seeking to terminate a defamation lawsuit in a decision, that highlights the one-sidedness of anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) legislation.

King’s Scheinberg family makes major donation to Seneca

The Scheinberg family continues to make inroads in the King community. Rob Scheinberg and his wife, Danielle Eden, are founders of Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary near King City. They recently made a gift to Seneca College that will support equipment upgrades for the Veterinary Technician program, as well as the construction of Magna Hall.

King rolls out the red carpet for film crews

King is becoming a sought after location for GTA area film crews. Its topography lends itself to almost any scenario. Recently, a Nobleton area honey farm was used for a scene of the TV drama Designated Survivor.

Tonkiel continues to spread her artistic wings

Butterflies are not only beautiful creatures, they are a measure of the health of an eco-system. This important pollinator plays a vital role in our world, despite its short lifespan. King artist Grazyna Tonkiel has had a love affair with butterflies for more than two decades. She celebrates their amazing form and colour through her vibrant art pencil and gold leaf creations.

Sculptor creates everlasting art

God’s greatest creations won’t last forever. Few things do. But a King artist hopes his bronze sculptures will stand the test of time. Their lifespans may rival that of the ancient wonders. Brett Davis is an old soul. The owner of Age of Bronze, Davis has been celebrating the human form by making public and commission-based bronze sculptures for more than three decades.

Reiki Master has the touch

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply. So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life. The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.

Partnership advances revolutionary treatment

The efforts of a King company to improve the lives of millions has received a solid boost through a unique partnership with an American health care provider. Sensus Healthcare and BirchBioMed have entered into a collaboration to take scar treatment to the next level.

Commentary

The ‘dash’ that represents our lives

When you read an obituary, it often mentions the person’s birth year and year of their death, separate by a small, seemingly insignificant dash. But this “dash” represents their life and all that it entailed. Not insignificant at all, but rather THE most significant of all.

We’re responsible for shaping our youth

In many ways, we are all teenagers. Some of us grow out of it, and others don’t. Priestley is quite right when he observes that teens are a product of their environment. We planted the seeds, nurtured them and let them grow.

Loss creates discussion and speculation

The loss of a longtime friend and colleague took many by surprise recently. When you lose a peer, you become a bit shaken. It’s a wake-up call, and reminds us all of our mortality. We all know that as mortal human beings, we will one day pass on, but we do everything we can to avoid this eventuality. Many don’t like talking about it, either.

Data leaks are the price of mega-technology

We’ve been enjoying the connectivity the Internet brings for almost 40 years now. Can you believe it? The World Wide Web was born in the 1980s, linking hypertext documents into an information system, accessible from any node on the network.

Some kids will never shoot for the stars

I was uplifted by some inspirational words by guests speakers at a Guiding banquet last week. Caledon regional councillor Annette Groves, and King’s own LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell, offered some encouragement to young women about overcoming obstacles and challenges, and really setting your sights as high as you can.

Canada’s ‘greenwash’ on reducing greenhouse gases

The government of Canada declared March 15 that it was going to dedicate $500 million to projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gases. Brilliant. The year is 2018. It is 30 years since the alarm was sounded in Toronto by the World Meteorological Society. In this case, better late than never doesn’t quite cut it.

Tapping into the psychic phenomenon

Our eyes may be the windows of our souls, but what if we could have the gift of clairvoyance? While the term “psychic” only came into common use in the late 1800s, humans have been quite interested in seers and fortune tellers. Science may scoff at such parapsychological phenomena, but that doesn’t mean it’s total bunk.

Keeping an eye on our children’s mental health

For many of us Boomers, we never thought much about mental health or mental illness. During my high school and college days, things were a bit simpler. Sure, we had stress and had to deal with the whole self-image, fitting in ordeals and general teen angst. Our parents weren’t much help either and there was a lack of information and research in this area.

Celebrating our spiritual, physical connections

Billions of human beings believe in a supreme being, a cosmic force or a higher level of existence. Some of the world’s most important documents protect and enshrine religious rights and practices.

A little reggae to warm our hearts at Rose Theatre

I don’t consider myself a rastafarian, but I do love a regular dose of Bob Marley. In my travels, and exposure to other cultures, I’ve come to appreciate the beauty of expression. Food and music of the Caribbean is to die for! Island music, in general, is so welcoming and fun, it becomes addictive.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open