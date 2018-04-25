King’s political leaders provide bang for your buck

April 25, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The salaries of civil servants and politicians often come under fire.
But in King Township, residents are getting pretty good value for their tax dollars.
In 2017, it cost $293,288.88 for the mayor, councillors and their expenses.
When compared to the total budget, this amounts to roughly one per cent.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini was given $65,199.58 last year. This included a salary of $48,163.61; payroll and health benefits of roughly $13,000; $2,037.12 for mileage and $1,773 for memberships and to attend conferences.
The mayor also receives a salary for being a regional councillor on York Region Council.
Councillor Cleve Mortelliti was next, with $38,983.06. This included the benefits, along with $1,850 for memberships and conferences.
The totals for the rest of council were:
David Boyd, $38,541.97; Bill Cober, $38,534.95; Avia Eek, $38,196.53; Debbie Schaefer, $37,568.64 and Linda Pabst, $36,264.15.
None of the councillors claimed mileage.
Councillor Linda Pabst was the most frugal, and she didn’t claim any mileage or reimbursement for conferences.
All councillors received $6,848.84 in health benefits, and $630.36 for cell phone charges.
By comparison, Caledon councillors receive anywhere from $44,000 to $49,000 including benefits and expenses. Caledon also has five regional councillors who attend Peel Regional Council.
