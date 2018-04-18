Student overwhelmed by King support

April 18, 2018 · 0 Comments
The generosity of King residents continues to amaze me.
I am really overwhelmed by the donations I received to help fund my volunteer mission to Guatemala later this month. With your amazing support, I can help change lives.
I will be spending a week in Guatemala, through International Volunteer Headquarters, providing infrastructure – bricks and mortar – help to locals. I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work!
There are no subsidies for volunteer work and so local donations helped make this possible.
I’d like to personally thank all those who donated to my gofundme page:
King City Firefighters, Peter McCarthy, Joan Kelley Weisshaar, Sue DelPlavignano, Susan Elliott, Sam Morra, Beverley Richardson, Gavin Watt, Simon Lloyd, Luigi Carinci, Lori Halloway, Jennifer Simpson, April Zamernik, Nader Nowzari, Victoria and Amanda DelPlavignano, Maria Lorini, Carolinne Aleman, Carol Anne Trabert, Stephen Lecce, Anna Raeli, David Boyd, Brent Morning, Steve Pellegrini, Cleve Mortelliti, Keely Masson, Len Mizzoni.
I can’t solve all the world’s inequities, but with your help, maybe we can make a difference!
Thank you all!
Lexie Hesketh-Pavilons
