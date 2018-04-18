ASK presents ‘Blues and Brews’ event April 28

April 18, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
A bizarre April ice storm forced Arts Society King (ASK) to postpone its is inaugural Blues and Brews event. It has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 28, at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, featuring Larry Kurtz and the Lawbreakers.
Larry Kurtz grew up singing in the church. He started playing harmonica at the age of 15 after hearing Little Walter on the radio. He is a solo artist with his band the Lawbreakers and co-front man in the award winning band Trouble & Strife. They were voted Favourite Blues Band in the Canadian Independent Music Awards and nominated New Artist of the Year at the Maple Blues Awards.
Kurtz is the founder and artistic director of The Orangeville Blues Festival. In 2016 he was named Blues Booster of the Year at the Maple Blues Awards in Toronto.
He has played hundreds of shows, events and festivals including The Southside Shuffle, Tremblant International Blues Festival, Beaches Jazz Festival, Canal Bank Shuffle, Lighthouse Blues Festival, Wasaga Beach Blues Festival, Collingwood Jazz Festival, Blues at Blue Mountain, and Orangeville Rib Fest.
Over the years Kurtz has opened for or performed with numerous artists including James Cotton, Lee Oskar, Muddy Waters drummer, Willie ” Big Eyes” Smith, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Texas Blues Legend WC Clark, Jeff Healy’s Blues Band, Downchild, Jack DeKeyzer, Fathead, David Gogo and may others.
The King event also features craft beer provided by award-winning Hockley Valley Brewing Company.
The evening begins at 7:30 p.m. with a reception, followed by the show at 8:15 p.m.
Tickets are $35 and are available online at ArtsSocietyKing.ca or by calling 905-833-2331. ASK is honouring all tickets already purchased.
