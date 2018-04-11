King’s Scheinberg family makes major donation to Seneca

April 11, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The Scheinberg family continues to make inroads in the King community.
Rob Scheinberg and his wife, Danielle Eden, are founders of Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary near King City. They recently made a gift to Seneca College that will support equipment upgrades for the Veterinary Technician program, as well as the construction of Magna Hall.
In recognition of their generosity, Seneca will name a space in the building after the Scheinberg family.
Scheinberg said they decided as a family to make this donation, since they all have deep roots locally. Scheinberg himself is a Seneca graduate. The school’s equipment was in dire need of upgrading, so he was happy to help.
“There’s a synergy there,” he said, noting Dog Tales has taken co-op students and volunteers from far and wide. The relationship is mutually beneficial.
Scheinberg stressed that King Mayor Steve Pellegrini helped facilitate the donation and he supports this amazing relationship.
“The donation was really a natural thing,” Scheinberg said. “Dog Tales is going to be here for a long time and Seneca will hopefully be here longer.”
Known for its opulent kennel space, and many social media admirers, Dog Tales includes 50 acres of green fields, rolling hills and wooded areas. The couple recently purchased 50 more acres of adjacent land for future expansion. Scheinberg said they now have more than 50 employees and are constantly growing and evolving.
After years of being involved in animal rescue, Scheinberg and Eden opened Dog Tales in 2014. Since then, approximately 1,200 dogs have been adopted, with more than 100 dogs on-site at any one time. The dogs are both local owner surrenders and rescues from around the world.
Last year, Dog Tales took in 68 dogs rescued from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China.
The couple is originally from Israel and regularly travels back to visit shelters and rescue dogs that are often old, deaf, blind or injured. During a recent trip to a rundown shelter in Israel, Eden decided to buy the shelter, flying 270 dogs back to Canada.
In addition to dogs, Scheinberg and Eden rescue horses from auction by bidding against horse meat buyers. Currently, Dog Tales is home to 75 horses.
The entire facility is run by a team of 55 full-time staff dedicated to animal care, including three full-time veterinary technicians, who are Seneca alumni.
