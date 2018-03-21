Rebellion, Stars knotted at one in OMHA finals

March 21, 2018 · 0 Comments
Derek Biersteker gets open in front of the Amherstburg net in the Juvenile Rebellion’s 3-0 loss to the Stars in game two of the OMHA final on Sunday.
By Jake Courtepatte
The Juvenile King Rebellion may have met their match.
Suffering only their second loss of the entire OMHA playoffs, the Juvies find themselves in a 1-1 tie with the Amherstburg Stars in the Ontario final after a split weekend at the Trisan Centre.
Saturday saw the Rebellion win their third in a row with a 4-2 game in the opener, though the Stars returned with a 3-0 shutout win on Sunday.
It was King that thought they scored the game’s opener just a few minutes into the first period, when Daniel Carestia’s breakaway shot hit the crossbar and the goal horn was sounded.
Yet the Stars rebounded with a breakaway of their own shortly after, jumping out of the penalty box and sending one past goaltender Justin Kolar for a 1-0 lead.
Kolar stood little chance on the game’s second goal midway through the second period, a rebound that doubled the Stars’ lead.
Despite five power play opportunities and plenty of chances to cut the lead late in the third, it was the Stars that scored to make it 3-0 with just over two minutes to go and put the game away for good.
Games three and four will be played in Amherstburg this weekend, while if necessary, game five will revert back to the Trisan Centre on March 31.
For schedules, visit www.kingminorhockey.com.
