NCC hopes to use new funds to acquire lands in King Township

March 20, 2018   ·   0 Comments

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) welcomed the recent announcement in the federal 2018 budget that significant new funds will be earmarked to protect Canada’s nature, parks, wild spaces and species at risk. NCC is hoping to use some of those funds to help conserve additional lands in King Township.
Kristyn Ferguson, NCC’s central Ontario program director, is looking for opportunities to invest existing and future conservation funds in King Township, through acquisitions of high priority land in and around Happy Valley Forest and Pottageville Swamp.
“NCC and its partners have helped protect more than 775 acres in this area, creating conservation lands that residents and visitors alike will benefit from for generations to come. Some of these have been generous land donations via the Ecological Gifts Program,” she said.
An increasing number of conservation-minded Canadians are taking advantage of the Government of Canada’s Ecological Gifts Program each year. Since its inception in 1995, NCC has worked with private land owners on many gifts of land across Canada. Many of these land donations involved a personal history, with families dedicating these sites in memory of parents and siblings.
For lands certified through the Ecological Gifts Program, NCC will issue a charitable tax receipt for the appraised value of the property. This tax benefit can be applied in the year in which the gift is made and carried forward for up to 10 years following the donation. It also eliminates capital gains taxes on the land, which can represent tremendous tax savings for landowners.
“We are seeking more willing landowners who share our interest in long-term protection of these significant habitats,” said Ferguson. “We are hoping to expand and connect conservation lands, through donations or purchases, to help protect species at risk and other wildlife.
“We are also looking forward to teaming up with partners to make more conservation happen on the ground,” she added. “The Nature Conservancy of Canada has worked with the Regional Municipality of York, Toronto and Region Conservation, Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust and other groups in land conservation in the Township, delivering results under the Natural Areas Conservation Program. We are now ready to do more to leverage this federal investment to accelerate priority conservation work.”
The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the nation’s leading not-for-profit, private land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas and the species they sustain. Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped to protect more than 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres), coast to coast, with more than 74,400 hectares (184,000 acres) in Ontario.
The Government of Canada’s Natural Areas Conservation Program (NACP) is a unique public-private partnership to accelerate the pace of land conservation across southern Canada. The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) manages the program. Federal funds are matched by contributions raised by NCC and its partners. Habitat conserved under the NACP enhances natural corridors and other protected areas.
Since 2001, York Region has supported NCC’s work in the Happy Valley Forest, and elsewhere in York Region, through the Natural Greenlands Conservancy Joint Venture partnership agreement. To date, York Region has contributed more than $1.6 million to NCC’s operations, making it one of NCC’s longest-standing and most generous municipal partners.

         

Tonkiel continues to spread her artistic wings

Butterflies are not only beautiful creatures, they are a measure of the health of an eco-system. This important pollinator plays a vital role in our world, despite its short lifespan. King artist Grazyna Tonkiel has had a love affair with butterflies for more than two decades. She celebrates their amazing form and colour through her vibrant art pencil and gold leaf creations.

Pop Cherry electrifies rock fans, new and old

Neil Young predicted that rock and roll will never die. And Elvis said if you really feel rock and roll music, you can’t help but move to it. Thanks to passionate performers like Toronto’s Pop Cherry, classic rock is burning bright with fans.

Sculptor creates everlasting art

God’s greatest creations won’t last forever. Few things do. But a King artist hopes his bronze sculptures will stand the test of time. Their lifespans may rival that of the ancient wonders. Brett Davis is an old soul. The owner of Age of Bronze, Davis has been celebrating the human form by making public and commission-based bronze sculptures for more than three decades.

Heart-felt support during February campaign

The “month of kindness” was a huge success for the “We Believe in Abby” team. The group partnered with four local cafes – Sugar and Spice, Layered, The Roost and Sweet Bottoms. The shops had hosted pay it forward boards that quickly became full of cards of people purchasing coffees and treats for people in their community.

Reiki Master has the touch

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply. So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life. The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.

Partnership advances revolutionary treatment

The efforts of a King company to improve the lives of millions has received a solid boost through a unique partnership with an American health care provider. Sensus Healthcare and BirchBioMed have entered into a collaboration to take scar treatment to the next level.

Len Mizzoni’s music stretches across genres, generations

Len Mizzoni has a lot to say, and he’s imparting his wisdom through a cornucopia of original music. The King resident and business owner believes it’s never too late to follow your dreams. He’s no late bloomer by any means. Mizzoni has simply reignited the spark that’s always been a part of his life. He’s just more mature.

King Christian School marks its 75th

From one teacher and 19 students, to a staff of 19 responsible for the education of 130 students in a new facility, King Christian School ...

Local beekeeper notes Liberal reversal on pesticides

A King beekeeper is disappointed with some double-talk at the federal level. While the Liberal Party of Canada called for a moratorium on the sale and use of neonicotinoid pesticides, Health Canada has put the brakes on any action, pending more studies.

King woman celebrates ‘Heroic Humans’ in our midst

We all have the power to be “heroes.” Making a difference, and celebrating everyone’s inner hero is what Heroic Humans is all about. Created by King’s Dana Clark, Heroic Humans is a social impact movement that provides a gathering space for inspiration, celebration and empowerment.

Keeping an eye on our children’s mental health

For many of us Boomers, we never thought much about mental health or mental illness. During my high school and college days, things were a bit simpler. Sure, we had stress and had to deal with the whole self-image, fitting in ordeals and general teen angst. Our parents weren’t much help either and there was a lack of information and research in this area.

Celebrating our spiritual, physical connections

Billions of human beings believe in a supreme being, a cosmic force or a higher level of existence. Some of the world’s most important documents protect and enshrine religious rights and practices.

A little reggae to warm our hearts at Rose Theatre

I don’t consider myself a rastafarian, but I do love a regular dose of Bob Marley. In my travels, and exposure to other cultures, I’ve come to appreciate the beauty of expression. Food and music of the Caribbean is to die for! Island music, in general, is so welcoming and fun, it becomes addictive.

Let’s make a habit of showing kindness to others

We all want our lives to mean something. Many people have amassed a long list of accomplishments, and a resume worth boasting about. Some are renowned philanthropists and others are at the top of their game in sports or entertainment. For us average folk, all we can do is try to live our lives well, be compassionate, raise decent kids and touch some hearts along the way.

The fire of love needs to be constantly stoked

Love is the predominant theme of the human condition. It’s what makes us humans unique in the universe. Love may be all we really need, but some sweets now and then are pretty good, too.

A better me through self-hypnosis

How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Only one, but the bulb has to really want to change! Joking aside, if you think about this, it’s a fundamental truth about human nature and yes, change. We all have the power, determination, strength and intelligence to strive, achieve and work towards our goals. Sure, some are harder than others, and some may seem impossible.

Electronic distractions may be our undoing

The world is filled with distractions. In fact, anything can become one if we let it. The problem is, our “distractions” are becoming the norm, and we’re almost addicted to them, much to the detriment of our lives.

Intelligence is only one sign of ‘greatness’

Mark Pavilons “The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge, but imagination.” Albert Einstein “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” Stephen Hawking Einstein ...

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

