Thanks for Drive support

February 28, 2018
I would first like to start by saying a huge thank you to all who donated to The Nobleton Christmas Drive. Without you we could not possibly help all the families and children have a wonderful Christmas.
On a personal note I would especially like to thank Jim Wall and everyone at King Fire & Emergency Services, who tirelessly help get all the toys to me so we can help make sure every child has a toy at Christmas. Your support is so overwhelming and means the world to me. Thank you Jim and staff from the bottom of my heart.
Thank you also to my wonderful husband Kevin Lyons and my wonderful daughter Brooke Cook, who without them, this would not be possible.
We seem to be gaining more and more community support since moving out of the public school, and have had another amazingly successful year. Thank you again to all who helped in anyway to make this year a success, you make this town a better place. Remember it takes a village and we certainly have a wonderful village.
Also a big thank you to the Nobleton Lions Club, Nobleton United Church, Nobleton Tim Hortons, Nobleton Tree Lighting/Township of King, Round the Bend Farm, Rotary Club, King Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, Alloro Fine Foods, Rhonda Hayhoe and Family, King Crafts, Showa, Doris Ripley, Helen Bible, Battiston Family, Donna Taylor and Family, Brown Family, Cristiana Deachman and family and Joe Buscema and family.
Again thank you from the bottom of my heart for another successful year.
Mimi Buchanan/Lyons
Nobleton Christmas Drive
