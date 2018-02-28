NobleKing tykes earn title at Red and White tourney

February 28, 2018 · 0 Comments
The NobleKing Knights Tyke LL2 participated in the Schomberg Red and White Tournament on Family Day, Feb. 19. Coaches, players and fans were delighted to spend the day together and participate in such a great event.
The Knights battled through the tournament undefeated in all three games claiming first place.
Throughout the season, the coaching staff involved the players in determining what strategies would be needed for this team’s success. The tournament was no different.
The players reiterated the key principles of how they would play including: pressure on the puck when not in possession; no puck watching; the boards are our friends; pass to each other; watch the off sides, and most importantly have fun! These strategies led this team of 7-8 year-olds to a first-place finish.
Coaches would like to recognize the players for their hard work and dedication. The MVP was awarded to Santino Alaimo for his consistent effort. In addition, a big applause to the team goalie, Julian Pupo who led the team to a shutout to win the championship game 8-0.
Luca Caschera, Luigi Gerardi, Matteo Loconte, Elio Nunes, Taran Steed and Marco Tucciarone worked hard at the front line to keep the puck in the opponent’s zone. The defenders, Xavier Manzerra, Benson Muzychka, Roman Tarantino, Julian Tomada and Nate Zborowsky consistently played their position and cleared the zone using the boards.
There has been a great camaraderie built over the course of this season amongst these young players of NobleKing Knights Tyke LL2. They have celebrated many wins, but most of all, they have learned how to be the best versions of themselves and how to play as a team!
