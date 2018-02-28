Reiki Master has the touch

By Mark Pavilons

Sue DelPlavignano feels deeply.

So deeply in fact that she’s more than happy to share some secrets to living a well balanced life.

The Reiki Master from King City offers a vast array of holistic services, at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre.

DelPlavignano’s passion and talent runs deeper than anyone could know. In many ways, Sue is one with the universe and helps her clients improve their body, mind and spirit.

Spiritual in nature, Reiki is a gentle, non-invasive treatment that puts your body back in balance, as nature intended it. It encourages your own body to mend itself.

Unlike massage, the practitioner uses stationery hand positions on various parts of the body, channeling the energy through the palms of their hands. It’s the ultimate relaxation therapy.

In life, we have to endure some challenges to learn those really important lessons. Sue is no different.

In 2006, DelPlavignano discovered she had a tumour on her gallbladder. She was encouraged to give Reiki a try and the first time she went for treatment, she felt a draw like nothing else. Her immediate response, even before her first session, was “can I learn this?”

Her practitioner became her teacher and her mentor. She went for regular treatments, and when the time came for surgery, the tumor was easily removed and turned out to be benign.

DelPlavignano then pursued the art and quickly advanced through the certification levels, becoming as master in 2011.

Many of us today are feeling the stress of modern living. We don’t have time to look after our own well being, let alone eat properly, exercise and take time for self-reflection. Our bodies react to danger and stress by releasing certain hormones like adrenalin and cortisol, speeding the heart rate, slowing digestion, shunting blood flow to major muscle groups, and changing various other autonomic nervous functions, giving the body a burst of energy and strength. But being in a constant state of “flight or fight response” has a detrimental impact on our physical health.

The key, DelPlavignano said, is balance. We all know about the power of the mind, but it’s true. A positive attitude and welcoming nature will open up a universe of possibilities.

We all have to see that proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. “We have to know it’s there, and see it,” she said.

DelPlavignano said her clients are all ages, from all walks of life. They’re feeling stress at work, at school and most are looking for a sense of wellness and positivity they just can’t get anywhere else.

Even DelPlavignano herself does self-Reiki. “I need to,” she admitted.

We all have bad days, but with the help of Reiki, DelPlavignano said she can get herself back on an even keel more easily.

“There’s a reason people come here,” she noted, adding we all have self-improvement goals.

Despite reaching the pinacle as a master, there’s always more to learn. DelPlavignano said she’s constantly improving, and even learning from her clients.

She’s extremely focused and is a strong advocate for holistic techniques and treatments.

She also offers a cleansing, detoxifying foot bath, which provides a safe and complete body detox.

Our bodies are constantly exposed to toxins and pollutants. They accumulate in our bodies and impair our own natural ability to heal from within.

Detoxification uses osmosis, where a small electrical current is pout into a foot bath. Reacting with water and salt, it creats positively and negatively charged ions. This, in turn creates a magnetic field that draws the toxins out through the thousands of sweat glands in our feet.

This is the ultimate form of “letting go,” and our bodies will thank us for it.

DelPlavignano said she loves seeing her clients get up from a session, totally recharged and feeling “amazing.” You’ll walk away with a clear mind and pleasant disposition. DelPlavignano noted the effects last about a week, so repeat sessions are recommended.

Developed in Japan more than a century ago, Reiki has gained momentum and popularity in North America in recent years. It has become widely used, and in fact, some surgeons welcome practitioners into the operating rooms to help in patient recovery. Many hospitals and cancer treatment clinics incorporate Reiki into their programs. Reiki has been shown to speed up post-op recovery and healing.

DelPlavignano volunteered her services with Hospice King-Aurora (now known as Hope House Community Hospice).

Talking about life force, Ki and people’s auroras may be a little “out there” for some. But those who have a basic understanding of the universe will know that we are all created from the same cosmic dust; starlight if you will. There are forces beyond our comprehension but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

We all need a tune up from time to time. DelPlavignano also offers Angelic Reiki, CranioSacral Therapy, Hypnotherapy, ear candling and Past Life Regression Therapy.

Complement these with some of the fantastic services offered at King West Chiropractic and Wellness Centre, such as physiotherapy, naturopathic, homeopathic and infra-red sauna therapy. They also offer traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture.

Your body is your temple. Your body, mind and spirit are in good hands with Sue DelPlavignano.

For more, call 905-773-2225, 416-200-0797 or email her at sue.delplavignano@bell.net

