Safety message, YRP display at park opening Sept. 12

September 9, 2026 · 0 Comments

Creating safer streets starts with all of us. Throughout September, residents can show their support for King Township’s annual Safe Streets Start Here traffic safety campaign, as students return to classrooms and roads and sidewalks become busier. Through public education, residents of all ages can learn more about road safety, traffic calming measures, and micromobility while helping spread important safety messages across the community.

In partnership with York Regional Police, this year’s campaign includes a community activation with a lens on e-bike and e-scooter safety as their popularity continues to grow among youth and adults. Recent national data found that 10 children died and 57 suffered severe injuries involving e-bikes and e-scooters in 2025, highlighting the importance of education, safe riding practices and helmet use.

Whether you’re a driver, cyclist, pedestrian, e-bike rider or parent walking your child to school, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved and help make King Township’s streets safer for everyone.



Free Safe Streets Start Here lawn signs

Residents can pick up a free Safe Streets Start Here lawn sign to display on their property throughout September. The signs serve as a visual reminder to drive, walk and bike safely through local neighbourhoods. Signs are available while quantities last at the King Township Municipal Centre, Trisan Centre and Zancor Centre.

Featured event: Nobleton Lions Community Park grand reopening on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As part of this year’s campaign, King Township and York Regional Police will host interactive traffic safety booths at the grand reopening of Nobleton Lions Community Park, where residents can also enjoy live music, a magician, face painting, lawn games, pickleball, soccer, food trucks and free treats.

Curious about how King is making neighbourhood streets safer? Stop by the booth to meet the Township’s Traffic Safety Specialist and learn how traffic calming and traffic control measures help encourage safer driving speeds and improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Families can contribute to a community colouring mural and explore examples of traffic calming tools, including a radar speed board, flexible bollard and traffic counter, and learn how traffic calming requests are evaluated and implemented in King Township.

With e-bikes and e-scooters becoming increasingly common in communities across York Region, York Regional Police will host an interactive community safety booth.

The booth will feature literature on micromobility do’s and don’ts, bicycle safety, back-to-school road safety and the dangers of impaired driving. Experience impairment simulation goggles that demonstrate the effects of alcohol and cannabis on driving ability, explore crime prevention and property protection resources, and register your home or business security cameras on the spot through York Regional Police’s Security Camera Registry. Kids can climb inside a police cruiser, spin the personal safety trivia wheel and pick up colouring books, crayons and pencils.

Safe Streets Start Here is an annual initiative supporting Complete Communities, a priority area of King Township’s Corporate Strategic Plan, with the objective to enrich community well-being and make King the ideal place to live, work and play. For more information, visit king.ca/SafeStreets.

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