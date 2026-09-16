One morning, one community, one powerful reason to keep Terry Fox’s dream alive

September 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Lace up your running shoes, bring the strollers, scooters, and skateboards, and gather the family for this year’s Terry Fox Run. Enjoy a morning filled with fun, friendship and community spirit, but most importantly, a chance to help continue Terry’s incredible legacy

The Terry Fox Run is about so much more than running. It is about families and neighbours coming together for a cause that has touched virtually every Canadian family.

This year, some of our youngest volunteers will be helping at the water stations. For them, the event has a particularly personal meaning. They are taking part to honour two much-loved family members – a grandpa and an uncle – who recently lost their battles with cancer.

Their involvement is a poignant reminder that Terry’s legacy continues to inspire each new generation. Terry was just 22 when he began his Marathon of Hope, but his determination and courage continue to make a difference more than four decades later.

There will be plenty to make this a memorable family morning. An ice cream truck will be on site as well as the King City Fire Department along with their fire truck – sure to be a highlight for the kids! A mini-golf cart fire truck will be availablefor rides.

Organizers are also incredibly grateful for the generosity of our local community. Molly’s Market, who will be handing out smoothie samples. Tim Horton’s King City is providing coffee, hot chocolate, and Timbits. No Frills Nobleton is donating granola bars and snacks, while Pine Orchard Farms is providing freshly picked apples. TD Bank King City is providing bottled water.

And there’s more! Harvey’s has donated gift cards for a complimentary burger for the first 50 people to register.

So come out and enjoy a morning that celebrates community while supporting an important cause. And be sure to have your keepsake photo taken with our life-size Terry Fox cut out!

Join the community this Sunday, September 20, at Wellesley Park, at the northwest corner of King Road and Keele Street. Participants can start anytime between 9 a.m. and noon, with 2K 5K and 10K routes available.

Terry Fox once dreamed of a future without cancer. Every dollar raised for cancer research helps move us closer to that dream and every person who participates helps keep Terry’s spirit alive.

If you can’t join in person, please consider making a donation. Every contribution, large or small, helps support cancer research

Come walk. Come run. Come celebrate community. And come help keep Terry’s dream alive!

For more information or to register or donate please visit: run.terryfox.ca/kingcity

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