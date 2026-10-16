Fall brings thanks, and the food bank’s biggest night of the year

October 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

Fall is a season of Thanksgiving, and the King Township Food Bank feels especially blessed. In recent weeks, schools, churches, grocers, farmers, local businesses and neighbours have filled collection bins and dropped off bags of groceries. The food bank is deeply grateful for the generosity of its community.

“We are a 100 per cent volunteer-run charity, powered by community, from the food on our shelves to the funds that keep us going,” says Geoff Simpson, president of the King Township Food Bank. “When a farmer shares their harvest, a school, church or business runs a food drive, a grocer hosts a collection bin, this newspaper tells our story or a neighbour drops off a bag of groceries, each act of kindness helps put food on a registrant’s table.”

“We’re also extremely grateful to our volunteers, who work tirelessly, month after month, as the engine that keeps us running,” he adds. For more than 20 years, the support of volunteers and the community has allowed the food bank to serve neighbours in need with dignity.

The food bank is also thankful to everyone who has already bought a ticket to its fundraiser. It’s Sip & Savour season, and the 13th annual event promises to be something special as the food bank’s biggest night of the year.

Sip & Savour 2026: Pura Vida takes place Thursday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Holland Marsh Wineries. The evening will be an immersive Costa Rican rainforest experience, with cascading vines, pops of orchid pink and toucan orange, and vibrant floral arrangements.

Guests will be greeted at the entrance by Ruba and Tookie, two live parrots visiting courtesy of Rafat, who will be perched and ready for a close-up photo by professional photographer Lisa Pace.

Inside, volunteers Lisa Grealish and Gina Strano have created a lush rainforest setting, with additional support from Pots and Plants. Entertainment will be untamed and jaw-dropping, featuring contortionist Twisty Troy and his wild companions: a tropical parrot, a dart frog and a prowling jaguar. Aventi Events Ltd. will serve Costa Rican-inspired flavours.

La Feria, the evening’s auctions, includes an online silent auction (Oct. 16 to 24), an on-site silent auction and an on-site live auction led by professional auctioneer David Beasley. The auctions are led by volunteer Karen Marshall, together with fellow canvassers Sue Porter, Lina Jans and Frank Mastromattei, who have spent weeks asking local businesses and individuals for donations. The food bank is grateful to every donor who responded so graciously. Thanks to their generosity, items include great seats at NHL games, a beautiful painting by the late, celebrated King Township artist Helen Lucas, and other amazing items and unforgettable experiences.

Mayor Steve Pellegrini, the event’s long-time honorary chair, returns to lend his support to Sip & Savour.

“Sip & Savour is a celebration of what we can accomplish together,” says Meline Beach, volunteer director of fundraising and event co-ordinator for Sip & Savour. “Thanks to our volunteers, sponsors and donors, Pura Vida is shaping up to be an unforgettable evening, and every ticket and every bid helps neighbours in need right here in King Township. We’d love for you to join us.”

Tickets are available online at ktfb.ca/sip-savour-2026 and are going fast, so don’t delay.

“We know we can’t do what we do without the generosity of our community, and we are truly grateful. Now and always,” says Simpson.

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