Top-of-the-line juicer by Namawell is modern marvel

October 3, 2025

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Canada leads the world in per capita juice consumption.

We’re health-conscious and despite our passion and focus, we can’t do it alone. We need a little help in getting the nutrients we need.

Making freshly-squeezed juice can be messy and time-consuming. While there are dozens of juicers, presses and extractors on the market, none come close to the Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer.

This is the cream of the crop.

Heralded as the “first hands-free” juicer, this device is revolutionary. The J2 cuts and loads the produce for you, making it super easy to use. Just add all of your fruits and vegetables in one go and walk away. That is quite something.

It’s not only convenient, but you’re guaranteed that what comes out is a perfect blend.

The end product is definitely what counts. The J2 extracts more from your organics, providing more juice, less pulp, all with a smoother texture. There’s virtually no waste in this process.

This machine is beautiful, in pretty much every way. It’s built tough, but it’s not bulky or chunky at all. It retains its aesthetic qualities and can be quite a nice addition to your array of go-to countertop appliances.

This is the flagship and top model the company offers. While it’s priced a little on the higher end, you get your money’s worth with this one. And, with the attachments, it will never go out of style or become “old.” It’s meant to adapt and evolve.

Company founder Dan Sheehan changed his lifestyle after some health “scares.” He began a long fitness journey that included juicing as part of his dietary practices.

What he created is truly unique.

In Nama, they dream of creating a “collective enterprise where we can share what our partners and the community know about healthy lifestyles. We hope that through the products, services and information that we make available, we are able to inspire our community to begin moving along the path of personal wellness. And that through personal growth, they are able to touch and impact those around them.

“We know that wellness rituals become those small daily steps in our journey in maintaining a healthy body, a calm mind, balanced emotions, and a cared for environment. Small steps add up.

“Nama was developed with this philosophy and is dedicated to creating a community of inspiration, shared knowledge and amazing products that support wellness rituals.”

Along with this mind set comes the mechanical reality. Getting the benefits of the whole plant is vital and many juicers can’t handle the load.

The Nama J2 makes both blending and juicing easy, giving you all the benefits from every part of the fruit or veggie.

Innova’s 360 research has revealed that per capita consumption of juice has been the highest in Canada over the past year. This is followed by Spain, Germany, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and Estonia.

Consumer preferences lean towards real ingredients and reduced sugar content, with consumers constantly seeking healthier juice options.

The Nama J2 is the answer.

Operating the unit is very simple and cleaning it also a breeze. Remove the unit and give it a quick scrub.

The company has definitely raised the bar with the J2, which goes way beyond “just juice.” It can make smoothies, soups, sauces, plant-based milks and sorbets.

You can also purchase accessories like a large hopper, citrus attachment, large pitcher, sorbet attachment, pulp strainer.

For more, visit https://namawell.com/en-ca/collections/all-products

