Sip & Savour 2025: Celebrate ‘Oh! Canada’ in Support of the King Township Food Bank

The King Township Food Bank is hosting its 12th annual Sip & Savour fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cardinal Golf Club, a new venue for this much-loved community tradition.

This year’s theme, “Oh! Canada,” celebrates culinary traditions from coast to coast to coast, paired with lively entertainment. Described as flexible and fun, Strange Potatoes will perform an all-Canadian playlist and take song requests, with donations encouraged as a playful way to support the Food Bank while testing the band’s repertoire.

The event welcomes back Mayor Steve Pellegrini as Honorary Chair and David Beasley as professional auctioneer, bringing energy and excitement to the festivities. Long-time Master of Ceremonies Mark Pavilons will join us as guest of honour this year, in appreciation of his many years of dedication to Sip & Savour and the King Township community.

Guests will be greeted with a complimentary cup of Canadian wild blueberry black tea from local Tea Sommelier Terry Forget, while talented photographers Lisa Pace and Charles Sferrazza capture happy memories throughout the evening.

“It’s an honour to once again serve as Honorary Chair for Sip & Savour, an event that has shown the incredible generosity and spirit of our community,” says King Township Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “The fact that the Food Bank is entirely volunteer-run makes Sip & Savour’s success even more meaningful, as every dollar raised goes directly to helping our neighbours. I’m proud to stand with so many dedicated volunteers and supporters who make Sip & Savour King Township’s most anticipated evening and a long-standing annual tradition.”

Sip & Savour features live and silent auctions with a wide range of treasures, from sports tickets to local art, gift cards, and more. An online silent auction will launch the week before the event, allowing more people to join in.

Tickets cost $100 and are available at ktfb.ca. The evening makes a perfect date night and, for many, an annual tradition.

Long-time attendee Eleonora Schmied shares her reason for attending each year, quoting Michelle Obama: “Volunteering is the lifeblood of our communities. It’s not just about giving back; it’s about giving forward, and creating a better world for all of us.”

She adds, “This powerful quote especially applies to our community and the volunteers of the King Township Food Bank. It compels us to come back every year, to support this incredible event and to pay it forward.”

The Food Bank thanks lead sponsors York Energy, Capital Power, and King Animal Hospital, and welcomes additional sponsors, donors, and auction contributions to help make the event a success.

“For over 20 years, volunteers with the King Township Food Bank have supported neighbours in need,” says Geoff Simpson, president. “Thanks to our generous community and dedicated volunteers who show compassion and agility, we’ve evolved through financial challenges, economic shifts, and a global pandemic, while continuing to provide essential support. Sip & Savour is our primary fundraiser, and we are grateful for everyone who makes it possible.

