Speed cameras banned; Province describes them at ‘cash grab’

October 1, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Speed cameras will soon be a thing of the past, as the Province has moved to ban them, calling them a “cash grab” from taxpayers.

The Ontario government will introduce legislation that will ban the use of municipal automated speed enforcement cameras across the province, ensuring they are no longer used as a form of revenue.

To improve road safety, the province will instead establish a new provincial fund to help affected municipalities implement alternative safety measures, including proactive traffic-calming initiatives like speed bumps, roundabouts, raised crosswalks and curb extensions, as well as public education and improved signage, to slow down drivers.

“At a time when governments at all levels should be doing everything they can to lower costs and make life more affordable, too many municipalities are using speed cameras as a cash grab,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Enough is enough. Instead of making life more expensive by sending speeding tickets to drivers weeks after the fact, we’re supporting road-safety measures that will prevent speeding in the first place, keep costs down and keep our streets safe.”

King Township only has two Automated Speed Enforcement cameras, both located in areas that have been identified as high risk: at Western Ave. and Elmwood Ave., near St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School in Schomberg and at 19th Sideroad and Dufferin St., near the Thornton Bales Conservation Area.

All other speed cameras in the Township – also found in Community Safety Zones – are along regional roads and operated by York Region.

The Township, according to Mayor Steve Pellegrini, will comply with provincial legislation when enacted and “continue to explore traffic calming measures to keep streets safe in King.”

Since 2019, over 700 municipal speed cameras have been installed in 40 municipalities across Ontario, with more currently planned for installation in the coming months.

“Municipal speed cameras have become nothing more than a tool for raising revenue,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “Our government is focused on measures that truly protect the safety of all Ontarians and we will continue working with municipalities to ensure Ontario maintains its position as one of the safest jurisdictions in North America.”

The province will also introduce requirements for municipalities with existing speed cameras in school zones to install large new signs to slow down drivers by mid-November 2025, with permanent, large signs with flashing lights to be in place by September 2026. Municipalities will also be encouraged to implement alternative traffic-calming measures such as speed bumps, speed cushions, raised crosswalks, curb extensions and roundabouts, as well as enhanced signage and education and awareness campaigns.

Nearby Aurora has not implemented its own cameras and has never invested in ASE cameras. The cameras operating within Aurora are located on Regional roads and fall under the jurisdiction of York Region. With the passage of Provincial legislation, these cameras would be removed from Aurora’s roads.

“While many have seen ASE as a tool to help curb speeding in school zones, I want to be clear that even with their removal, our commitment to road safety remains unchanged. We will continue to use every tool available to protect drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and most importantly, children and other vulnerable road users,” said Aurora Mayor Tom Mrakas.

“We are committed to keeping families safe while on the road, including investing in community-based traffic calming solutions that work. Local governments should be focused on making life affordable, not imposing new revenue tools that set back families and seniors across Ontario,” said King–Vaughan MPP Stephen Lecce.

The ban comes despite the fact the ASE cameras are making a difference. York Region notes they slow drivers down by about 15 km/h, increase compliance by approximately 25% and reduce collisions up to 48%.

ASE is a proven safety tool which has shown significant reductions in speeding and collisions in surrounding municipalities. The reduction in speed can have a dramatic impact on the outcomes of collisions. In a 60 km/h collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, the survivability rate is 0%. At 50 km/h the survivability rate increases to 20% and at 30 km/h it’s 90%.

For 25 years, Ontario has ranked among the top five jurisdictions in North America for road safety, with one of the lowest fatality rates per 10,000 licensed drivers.

Under the existing municipal automated speed enforcement camera program, municipalities are permitted to use municipal speed cameras to ticket drivers who exceed the posted speed limit by as little as one kilometre per hour.

After a three-week period in which the City of Vaughan issued more than 30,000 tickets, city council suspended and ultimately scrapped its municipal automated speed enforcement camera program.

Prior to 2025, a single municipal speed camera in the City of Toronto issued more than 65,000 tickets and took in nearly $7 million in revenue.

“Speed cameras can be deployed by municipalities as an easy method to squeeze extra revenue from struggling taxpayers, all under the pretext of safety. Getting rid of automatic speed cameras is a common sense way to save taxpayers’ money from municipalities looking to use them as a cash grab,” said Noah Jarvis, Ontario Director, Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Related

Readers Comments (0)