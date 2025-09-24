The Seth family’s hospitality on display at Firehouse Subs’ grand opening in Nobleton

September 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The grand opening of Firehouse Subs in Nobleton attracted an impressive array of dignitaries, wellwishers, and a cross-section of firefighters on Saturday afternoon.

Two ceremonies took place at the 12840 Highway 27 location.

The first featured a high noon red ribbon cutting and congratulatory certificate presentation from King Township to owner/operator Amit Seth which was officiated by dignitaries including Mayor Steve Pellegrini and King Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Frauley.

After the kids in attendance enjoyed the first post-ribbon-cutting events – which included face-painting and balloon sculpting – and the first wave of dignitaries departed, MP Anna Roberts and her team rolled in to make a presentation to Seth and his family. Roberts’s 1 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony was augmented by more local firefighters who arrived in three vehicles in acknowledgement of the restaurant’s U.S. firefighter roots and the restaurant chain’s fundraising efforts to support first responders.

Much of Firehouse Subs’ fundraising goes towards furnishing local firefighters with life-saving equipment. Seth – appreciative of the arrival of the dignitaries in two waves that deepened the celebratory vibe on the Popeye’s/Firehouse patio – explained his restaurant’s connection to firefighters: “There are no borders when it comes to acknowledging the heroism of first responders just as there are no borders to good food. We’re very community-based. All our fund-raising goes to first responders. It goes to the Firehouse Foundation that issues grants so that fire halls can get the life-saving equipment that they need. For us, our local first responders are our first priority.”

The amiable owner operator of both Popeyes and Firehouse Subs discussed the advantages of pairing up the franchises: “These are not only high-quality products with all-fresh ingredients, but we love our association with firefighters – everyone needs food and firefighters. Pairing up Firehouse with Popeye’s gives the local community more takeout choices – there’s something for everybody with the two menus.

“Everything is made fresh to order and both brands have an elevated food quality. It’s what I call casual food, not fast food. Our team takes pride in serving our food and we feel connected to the community by supporting local parades, providing complimentary lunches for local teachers who give so much to our community, and donating funds for fire hall equipment. Our values are drawn from the heart and our team is reminded about those core values: How can we give hospitality to the community that we belong to?”

The hospitality to which Seth referred was on full display when his team prepared a Hook and Ladder sub for me while I was between assignments. As a first-time customer, the Hook and Ladder was a symphony for the salivary glands – a layered gustatory delight enjoyed on Firehouse Subs’ sun-drenched patio on the last weekend of summer 2025. The welcoming restauranteur reminded me that “The Hook and Ladder is our best-selling sandwich – it’s named after the truck.”

After my first encounter with this heroic sandwich, I was hooked on both Firehouse Subs’ food preparation and the Seth family’s generous hospitality.

Related

Readers Comments (0)