Meat snack definitely a cut above

September 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

A healthy snack food for meat-lovers has arrived.
Matt’s Original Biltong Steak Strips are miles above any dehydrated, jerkified meat substitute. These are the real deal.
The strips are cured slices of 100% pure beef. They’re tender, spiced and air-dried to perfection with no preservatives. They’re marinated then dried, not cooked.
Not only are they keto-friendly and gluten-free, they’re delicious.
I was pleasantly surprised that the few ingredients – beef, salt, black pepper, cider vinegar, clove and toasted coriander – come together in such harmony. I would not typically expect cloves on my beef, but it gives it an elevated flavour for sure.
One staffer devoured the entire bag in minutes. When you try them, you will understand why.
Owner Matt is a butcher and son of a butcher, relying on centuries-old ways of preserving beef via air-drying.
“It’s like beef going into a sauna … and coming out the perfect savoury steak snack.”
We agree. We also agree that it’s a perfect office companion and much needed snack companion for hikes or after a workout.
The 60-gram bag sells for $11, which is a bit more than your typical pepperoni stick or jerky, but it’s well worth it.
I’d recommend buying it in bulk – you can’t go wrong.
For more, visit https://eatmatts.com/



         

