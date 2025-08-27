Headline News

New weekday non-rush hour and weekend service in King Township

August 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Residents can look forward to an On-Request North-Central service area (a consolidation of On-Request King and On-Request Gormley) which will feature improved service, including new weekday non-rush hour and weekend service in the Township of King.
To meet changing customer demand, YRT is making schedule and route adjustments across the Region, effective Sunday, Aug. 31.
On-Request King is a flexible ride-sharing service that lets you book York Region Transit (YRT) rides when and where you need them within designated service areas throughout King Township – no application needed. You can travel between addresses or connect with YRT routes where direct transit isn’t available during service hours.
New service hours are Monday to Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays/holidays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Trips may occur anytime during service hours. Request the next available trip or pre-book a pick-up or drop-off anywhere from 45 minutes to one day in advance. For pre-bookings, your trip will be scheduled with a 15-minute pick-up window.
Book a ride through the YRT On-Request App available for free in the App Store or Google Play OR by calling 1-888-762-2950. Regular YRT fares apply. All YRT fare media will be accepted including PRESTO, PRESTO mobile wallet, credit, debit or exact change. Trips are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Frequency and service improvements will be made on several YRT routes. Learn which routes and how to plan ahead at yrt.ca/ServiceChanges.

YRT On-Request 65+ service

This on-request service is offered throughout York Region for seniors (65+) and uses smaller vehicles like sedans, minivans, and small buses.
Tips for using the on-request service:
Call 1-888-762-2950 on the day you are looking to travel.
Inform your Trip Reservationist if you will be bringing a mobility device, such as a walker or wheelchair.
Your trip must be completed within the service hours (weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
A YRT-marked vehicle will pick you up and take you directly to your selected location. Drivers will escort you door-to-door.
Trips must be within 5 km of your starting point (e.g. home).

PRESTO

Youth (ages 13 to 19), adults (ages 20 to 64) and seniors (ages 65+) can enjoy discounted fares through the PRESTO card, PRESTO mobile wallet and PRESTO E-Tickets. YRT also offers several discount and fare assistance programs such as the Transit Assistance Program, One Fare, Ride to GO and Fare Capping.
For more information, visit yrt.ca.



         

