Residents asked for input on dog park

July 30, 2025
Pet parents: do you prefer wood chips or grass at your local, off-leash dog park?
King Township has two off-leash dog parks. One is located at the southwest corner of King Road and Keele Street, just west of the GO Train railway line, with access to the dog park via the footpath at the north end of Hogan Court.
The other is located at Tasca Park, 49 Park Heights Trail in Nobleton. The dog park surface in King City is grass, while the dog park surface in Nobleton is woodchipped/mulched.
Dog owners in the community are invited to have their say on their preferred surface to guide future improvements to these dog parks. Your feedback will help create a standard design and service level for dog parks across King Township to ensure pet-friendly outdoor spaces where dogs can be dogs.
Take the short survey by August 22 at king.ca/parks.