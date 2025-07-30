Residents asked for input on dog park

Pet parents: do you prefer wood chips or grass at your local, off-leash dog park?King Township has two off-leash dog parks. One is located at ...

As part of its ongoing commitment to road safety – especially in areas where children are out and about – King Township is launching its Community Safety ...

There are plans for a large-scale subdivision just south of Nobleton. And both the proponents and Township are creating an agreement to everyone’s benefit. The owner of the property known as Boynton Lands at 12805 Highway 27 in the southeast quadrant of the Village of Nobleton has submitted applications for Regional and Township Official Plan Amendments, a Zoning By-law Amendment, and a Draft Plan of Subdivision.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued orders requiring the owners and occupants of 7305 King Road to immediately cease violations of the Township’s ...

A plan for a pub in the historic Nobleton Community Hall will help save the building. But some residents are afraid much will be lost in the deal. King council approved staff recommendations to look into the idea and work with the local proponents. Staff will work on a long-term lease with the company that satisfies all parties and reflects King’s interests. Staff will also begin a zoning bylaw review to repurpose the building at 19 Old King Road, and apply for any necessary heritage permits.