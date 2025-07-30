Headline News

Residents asked for input on dog park

July 30, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Pet parents: do you prefer wood chips or grass at your local, off-leash dog park?
King Township has two off-leash dog parks. One is located at the southwest corner of King Road and Keele Street, just west of the GO Train railway line, with access to the dog park via the footpath at the north end of Hogan Court.
The other is located at Tasca Park, 49 Park Heights Trail in Nobleton. The dog park surface in King City is grass, while the dog park surface in Nobleton is woodchipped/mulched.
Dog owners in the community are invited to have their say on their preferred surface to guide future improvements to these dog parks. Your feedback will help create a standard design and service level for dog parks across King Township to ensure pet-friendly outdoor spaces where dogs can be dogs.
Take the short survey by August 22 at king.ca/parks.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Residents asked for input on dog park

Pet parents: do you prefer wood chips or grass at your local, off-leash dog park?King Township has two off-leash dog parks. One is located at ...

Automated speed enforcement to begin Sept. 2

As part of its ongoing commitment to road safety – especially in areas where children are out and about – King Township is launching its Community Safety ...

Council supports agreement on ‘Boynton’ lands in Nobleton

There are plans for a large-scale subdivision just south of Nobleton. And both the proponents and Township are creating an agreement to everyone’s benefit. The owner of the property known as Boynton Lands at 12805 Highway 27 in the southeast quadrant of the Village of Nobleton has submitted applications for Regional and Township Official Plan Amendments, a Zoning By-law Amendment, and a Draft Plan of Subdivision.

King Township awarded $225,000 to cover enforcement costs

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has issued orders requiring the owners and occupants of 7305 King Road to immediately cease violations of the Township’s ...

Pub proposed for Nobleton Community Hall

A plan for a pub in the historic Nobleton Community Hall will help save the building. But some residents are afraid much will be lost in the deal. King council approved staff recommendations to look into the idea and work with the local proponents. Staff will work on a long-term lease with the company that satisfies all parties and reflects King’s interests. Staff will also begin a zoning bylaw review to repurpose the building at 19 Old King Road, and apply for any necessary heritage permits.

Lettters to the Editor

Open