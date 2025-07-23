Automated speed enforcement to begin Sept. 2

As part of its ongoing commitment to road safety – especially in areas where children are out and about – King Township is launching its Community Safety Camera Program using Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) technology.

The first ASE system has been installed at Western Ave. and Elmwood Ave., near St. Patrick Catholic Elementary School in Schomberg. A second camera will be installed at 19th Sideroad and Dufferin St., near the Thornton Bales Conservation Area; an exact date will be shared with the public once confirmed.

To help motorists change their driving behaviours in these Community Safety Zones, a grace period up until the start of the school year on September 2 will be in place before ticketing starts. Drivers captured exceeding the speed limit during this grace period will receive a letter alerting them to the fact they were speeding in the Community Safety Zone. Once this grace period is over, fines will be issued for any speed infractions.

These locations were selected for several reasons, including traffic data and volume, speeding data, collision history, environmental suitability and concerns from residents for traffic safety in an area where there is a vulnerable population present.

“Municipal Speed Camera Coming Soon” signage was installed at each location on May 12. Once the cameras are operational, “Municipal Speed Camera in Use” signs will replace the existing signage. To support the rollout, the Township has launched a public education campaign to raise awareness about its Community Safety Camera Program and encourage voluntary compliance and public acceptance.

This initiative is designed to reduce speeding, alter driver behaviour and make our roads safer, especially in Community Safety Zones.

ASE is a proven safety tool which has shown significant reductions in speeding and collisions in surrounding municipalities. The reduction in speed can have a dramatic impact on the outcomes of collisions. In a 60 km/h collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, the survivability rate is 0%. At 50 km/h the survivability rate increases to 20% and at 30 km/h it’s 90%.

ASE systems use a camera and speed measurement device to detect vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit. They are just as accurate at detecting speed as traditional speed measurement devices used by police and are required to be calibrated every 12 months. If a violation is confirmed by a Provincial Offences Officer, a ticket is mailed to the registered vehicle owner within 30 days.

The data collected by the ASE system is encrypted and stored on a secure device, then transferred through a cloud-based data transfer to the Processing Centre. Only a Provincial Offences Officer has access to the system and only the ASE image processing software can use the encrypted data. Once the data has been downloaded, all recorded data on the storage unit is erased.

The information gathered is confidential and will not be disclosed to insurance companies.

Tickets are mailed within 23 calendar days of the offence. They are deemed received 7 days after mailing. Motorists have 30 days from the deemed date to pay or dispute.

Tickets are issued to the registered owner, not necessarily the driver. This is due to Ontario’s vehicle owner liability legislation, which is similar to how red-light camera and parking tickets are handled. Because the system does not capture images of drivers or passengers – only the vehicle and licence plate – the law holds the registered plate holder responsible for the fine.

There are no demerit points.

Township-operated ASE programs are in addition to the Automated Speed Enforcement Program cameras operated by York Region in school zones placed at select regional roads.

In King Township, there are two active regional ASE cameras, one located at Nobleton Public School (Highway 27) and the other at King City Secondary School (King Road). An additional two ASE cameras are coming later this year to Schomberg Public School (Highway 27) and Kettleby Public School (Lloydtown Aurora Road).

From September to June, speed limits at these locations drop by 10 km/h from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. This is when students, pedestrians and cyclists are most at risk. Outside of critical school hours, the speed limit returns to 10 km/h higher. For details, visit york.ca/transportation.

“Speed matters – and the numbers speak for themselves. A pedestrian struck at 60 km/h has a 0% chance of survival. At 50 km/h, that chance increases to 20%. And at 30 km/h, it rises to 90%. These aren’t just statistics – they’re lives. That’s why King Township is taking action with our Community Safety Camera Program,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “By slowing down traffic in high-risk areas, especially near schools and community hubs, we’re making our streets safer for everyone.”

For more information on King Township’s Community Safety Camera Program, including FAQs, payment options and dispute procedures, visit king.ca/ASE.

