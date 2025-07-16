Work on Hambly House set to begin

July 16, 2025 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Editor
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter
Long overdue conservation work on the historic Hambly House in Nobleton is set to begin.
The owner of the Hambly House, located at 6012 King Road, plans to undertake conservation work on the structure, which requires a heritage permit for approval. The current designation bylaw (By-law 82-144) is outdated and lacks a statement of cultural heritage value and a list of heritage attributes, which are required under the Ontario Heritage Act, as per the 2005 amendments.
Updating the designation bylaw will provide clarity and ensure that Planning Staff, the Heritage Advisory Committee, and Council can properly review and assess the proposed works. The amendment will establish a clear statement of cultural heritage value and a detailed list of heritage attributes, providing the necessary foundation for evaluating the property’s heritage significance and guiding decisions regarding future alterations.
Township staff recommended council issue a conditional heritage permit approval, delegating final review and approval authority to the Director of Growth Management Services. This approach allows the property owner to proceed with the restoration works during the summer months when Council is on break, ensuring alignment with heritage conservation principles and preventing unnecessary delays in the restoration of the Hambly House.
The house is unique and has been a local landmark for many years.
The building has a polychromatic red brick construction, with yellow brick quoins and yellow brick lintels on windows and doors. It has vertical red brick lintels on windows and arched lintels and narrow arched windows. Arched single and double-hung one-over-one and two-over-two windows with wooden frames and sills make it stand out. The front and rear verandas are classic, along with cedar roof shingles. It has wood gingerbread on the front, rear, and east gable roof; wood finials and pierced gable top panels, and dormers on the east façade with gingerbread trim.
Three-storey tower on the east façade and Bellcast mansard roof of the tower make it standout on the landscape. Urns, weather vanes, and iron works on roof and corbelled cornice on tower top off this structure.
Staff will review the proposed works be carried out, in consultation with the Heritage Advisory Committee, to the satisfaction of the Director of Growth Management Services.
The director wil also ensure that the review assesses the impact of the proposed works in relation to the cultural heritage value and attributes of the property, as established in the amended designation bylaw.
Updating the designation by-law to include the required statement of cultural heritage value and list of heritage attributes will provide clarity, and ensure that Planning Staff, the Heritage Advisory Committee, and Council can properly review and assess the proposed works to be undertaken.
This amendment will establish a clear statement of cultural heritage value, and a detailed list of heritage attributes, providing the necessary foundation for evaluating the property’s heritage significance, and guiding decisions regarding future alterations.
Staff said that by adopting this approach, the Township can facilitate a timely and efficient process while upholding heritage conservation standards, preventing unnecessary delays in the restoration of the Hambly House.
The property contains the home of Charles Hambly, a prominent early United Empire Loyalist settler, who was a significant person in the history of the Nobleton community as an early landowner, shopkeeper, postmaster, Township Councillor, and Trustee of the Rough Cast Church. The property remained in the Hambly family well into the 20th century.
In 2019, Council approved a zoning amendment to rezone lands to permit a mixed-use development, consisting of 33 apartment dwelling units and 1,877 square metres of commercial space.
In May 2025, the owner contacted Township staff to inquire about the restoration and conservation process required as part of the ongoing development.