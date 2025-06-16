Police appeal for witnesses in single-vehicle collision in King

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are releasing additional details and renewing an appeal for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle collision ...

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses of two serious collisions in King Township.On Friday, June 6 at ...

King Township ended 2024 with a small deficit, which will be paid for through the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve Fund. Staff reported that year-end totals for 2024, showed a shortfall of $23,532. Departmental staff have a responsibility of monitoring operating budget variances throughout the year with the assistance of the Finance Department and accountability for financial performance (e.g. actual revenues and expenditures) with the Senior Leadership Team.

King Township has as healthy Development Charges Reserve Fund. In a report to council, Treasurer Peggy Tollett noted the current balance of the fund is $9.8-million, of which the Township has $5.5 million in commitments. This results in a healthy $4.3 million surplus. She also noted there’s a $3.7-million surplus in the Cash in Lieu of Parkland Reserve Fund.

King Township will transition to a new recycling collection system next year as part of a province-wide initiative to provide consistent recycling services and allow ...