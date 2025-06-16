Headline News

Police appeal for witnesses in single-vehicle collision in King

June 16, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are releasing additional details and renewing an appeal for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle collision in the Township of King.
Police report that on Monday, June 2 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a white sedan that had left the roadway on Dufferin Street, north of Davis Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle had veered off the road, coming to rest in thick brush. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
Through the course of the investigation, officers have determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Dufferin Street at speeds exceeding 180 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone prior to the collision.
Investigators are seeking any witnesses who may have:
Observed the vehicle prior to the collision.
Not yet spoken with police.
or have dashcam or home surveillance footage that may have captured the vehicle in the area around the time of the incident.
Video can be uploaded through this link: https://yrp.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/25-178318
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

Police appeal for witnesses in single-vehicle collision in King

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are releasing additional details and renewing an appeal for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle collision ...

Appeal for witnesses following serious collisions in King

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses of two serious collisions in King Township.On Friday, June 6 at ...

Small deficit for Township from 2024

King Township ended 2024 with a small deficit, which will be paid for through the Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve Fund. Staff reported that year-end totals for 2024, showed a shortfall of $23,532. Departmental staff have a responsibility of monitoring operating budget variances throughout the year with the assistance of the Finance Department and accountability for financial performance (e.g. actual revenues and expenditures) with the Senior Leadership Team.

King’s DC reserves are in good shape

King Township has as healthy Development Charges Reserve Fund. In a report to council, Treasurer Peggy Tollett noted the current balance of the fund is $9.8-million, of which the Township has $5.5 million in commitments. This results in a healthy $4.3 million surplus. She also noted there’s a $3.7-million surplus in the Cash in Lieu of Parkland Reserve Fund.

King Township to transition to new recycling collection system in 2026

King Township will transition to a new recycling collection system next year as part of a province-wide initiative to provide consistent recycling services and allow ...

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open