Police appeal for witnesses in single-vehicle collision in King

June 16, 2025
Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are releasing additional details and renewing an appeal for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle collision in the Township of King.
Police report that on Monday, June 2 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a white sedan that had left the roadway on Dufferin Street, north of Davis Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle had veered off the road, coming to rest in thick brush. The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
Through the course of the investigation, officers have determined that the vehicle was travelling southbound on Dufferin Street at speeds exceeding 180 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone prior to the collision.
Investigators are seeking any witnesses who may have:
Observed the vehicle prior to the collision.
Not yet spoken with police.
or have dashcam or home surveillance footage that may have captured the vehicle in the area around the time of the incident.
Video can be uploaded through this link: https://yrp.ca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/25-178318
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit at 1-866876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting www.1800222tips.com.