Local comedian turns tragedy into humour

June 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Initiative Reporter

Live can be funny.

It can also be quite tragic.

Combine the two and you have a pretty good jumping off point for humorous storytelling.

Brent Bowlin of King City is sharing his personal experiences in a positive way. His journey is like many others – he deals with grief by taking viewer on a comedic adventure.

When Brent’s wife of 28 years died in 2023, he knew it was going to be a very difficult time.

He turned to making fun videos to deal with his grief because, as they say, laughter is the best medicine.

Bowlin then launched a website and he’s giving back to the two hospitals that cared for his wife Ellen. He donates 10% of the proceeds from the sale fun items to Princess Margaret Hospital and Mackenzie Health Hospitals.

Statistics indicated that only 3 to 5% of men aged 55 to 64 have lost their spouse. And, studies show losing a spouse can be a serious detriment to men’s health.

“Ellen was my better half. So, since she died, it feels as if half my life is gone,” explains Bowlin.

To deal with the loss, he turned to comedy. He began filming short, funny videos that offer slice-of-life moments and often feature his dog Rocky (the Rock Star) and cat Harry.

“Most people need to laugh 10 times a day. I need to laugh 50 times a day. With RocHar coMEDy, emphasis on MEDs, I can make myself laugh and I can make others laugh. Laughter truly is the best medicine.”

The videos have given him purpose and passion. With the launch of the website, www.RocHarcoMEDy.ca, he’s also giving back to the two hospitals that cared for his wife Ellen. The website features weekly videos and merchandise, with 10% of the proceeds from the sale of hats, mugs and other fun items going to Princess Margaret Hospital and Mackenzie Health Hospitals.

Our identities are often linked to our spouses and Bowlin admits “everything we do is linked to our spouses.”

“She (Ellen) was my best friend and a large part of my whole life.”

“Like others, I had to start the process of re-learning who I am now that my wife is gone. And, I have three tips for anyone going through a tough time in life or dealing with the death of a spouse: find your second family (a local restaurant or coffee shop); find a hobby; and, keep social. These have been crucial to my healing. If it wasn’t for these ways of keeping busy and social, I probably wouldn’t have left my house.”

Ellen didn’t always get his sense of humour. She used to say “he’s just trying to be funny.” But she did have a sense of humour, a dark humour, and she could also be quite funny herself, Brent says.

Moving on isn’t just healthy, it’s vital. Statistics from a 2023 study show that men 65 and older who have lost their spouse are more liable to die within one year. Researchers in the U.K., Singapore and Denmark studied data from approximately one million Danish residents 65 and older, for a period of six years, and found that mortality is linked to bereavement. And widowed men were 70% more likely to die compared to men the same age who did not lose a spouse.

In his videos, he’s re-living a lot of his history.

“I’m remembering and re-building myself. I’m connecting who I was in the past to who I am today. I film videos weekly to help myself and to help others going through a difficult time so they can laugh and see there’s a way forward,” he adds.

Some of the more difficult moments, among many, for Brent included a complete change in routine; having to be both “mom and dad” to his three young adult children; fighting loneliness and running the household on his own.

The videos feature Brent (also called ‘Frank’) and Rhonda (his video side kick) as well as Rocky and the sometimes elusive Harry.

Video topics include: Rocky Got Cut (Rocky visits the groomer); A Snack or Treat (where Brent mistakenly eats doggie biscuits); and, Fixa Computer (where Brent takes a rubber mallet to his computer issues). There are also ‘Who is Brent’ videos that explain more about his challenges since Ellen died and day-to-day life.

The goal is always to inform, inspire and elicit laughs to anyone dealing with a difficult time in life.

Some of the comedy skits he performs are day to day things I see, but a lot of the skits are also personal experiences or feelings from his past that he tris to twist into something funny.

“I’m lucky that I have these two hilarious pets who chase each other around. Rocky and Harry are my pets but they’re also my best friends. They always make me laugh. By featuring them in my videos and posting them online, I can now make thousands of people laugh,” he states.

He admits he’s always had a sense of humour.

“I believe if you use it right, it can defuse most problems and then get right to the root of the problem that you might find yourself in – be it with your spouse, family or a social setting.”

A career in stand-up comedy may be a few years away, but Brent doesn’t rule it out down the road.

For more, visit www.rockharcomedy.ca

