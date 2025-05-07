King Township celebrates 2025 Volunteer Appreciation Award recipients Mark Pavilons

The Township of King is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Volunteer Appreciation Awards, recognizing the outstanding contributions of local volunteers who have made a significant impact on the community.

The special invitation-only awards ceremony for family and friends, held last Thursday night at the King Township Municipal Centre, celebrated the dedication and hard work of the unsung heroes who make King a better place through their tireless work and selfless actions.

Citizen of the Year

Kelly Harbridge: For over 14 years, Kelly has been a champion of community service, leading the King Township Minor Hockey Association and contributing to youth sports, healthcare and humanitarian causes. Kelly’s leadership in the Schomberg Minor Hockey Association and the King Township Association has provided countless young athletes with opportunities to learn, grow and thrive both on and off the ice. His involvement with the Southlake Hospital Foundation and the Schomberg Lions Club further exemplifies his dedication to serving others.

“We are so proud at Southlake Health Foundation to see Kelly Harbridge recognized as King Township’s Citizen of the Year. Kelly has been an integral leadership volunteer at the Foundation, serving as Vice-Chair of our Board of Directors, Chair of our Governance and HR Committee, and has generously shared his insight, advocacy, and relationships to help inspire community investment in leading edge care, close to home. He embodies the true spirit of ‘community’, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations,” said Jennifer Ritter, President and CEO, Southlake Health Foundation.

Special Recognition

Joanne Bailey: Commended for her volunteer work with Arts Society King, Nobleton Seniors group and Schomberg Community Farm.

Giovannina Colalillo: Celebrated for her leadership in uniting residents through her successful career in the arts.

Kay and Ajit Dhamrait: Recognized for their dedication to the King Township Food Bank, providing essential support and embodying the spirit of community service.

Marina DiGirolamo and Rina Trimmeliti: Celebrated for their dedication to Arts Society King, supporting events and promoting the arts.

Anna Errico: Recognized for her efforts in organizing community events, fundraising for the Schomberg Community Barn and her active involvement with the Schomberg Lions Club.

Cheryl Fisher: Celebrated for her initiatives in creating community events and spaces, including the Schomberg Scarecrow Competition and Schomberg Community Farm.

Bev Flannigan: Acknowledged for her roles in the King Township Historical Society, Sacred Heart Catholic Women’s League and various community organizations.

Bob Pickering, Patti Wolfe, Liz Fyfe, Murray Fyfe, Wendy Cockburn, Rick Sikorski, Josie Dorio and Elaine Kitteridge: Recognized for their advocacy in preserving the historic character of Kettleby Road.

Martha Richardson: Honoured for her support for sustainable communities and conservation efforts, Martha highlights her commitment to a greener future.

Anna Santarossa: Honoured for her leadership in the Nobleton and King City Garden Club, contributions to the Heritage Advisory Committee and support for refugees and retired teachers.

Special Recognition – Non-Resident

Torben Hoyer: Recognized for his dedication and positive attitude in the King Township Public Library’s Math Buddy program.

Lisa Lethangue: Celebrated for her leadership and dedication at the Open Closet Outlet, ensuring smooth operations and a welcoming environment for all.

Gail Nowell: Honoured for her work with the Open Closet Outlet and King Township Food Bank, providing support to less fortunate families.

Margaret “Maggie” Patterson: Acknowledged for her inspiring volunteer work at the Open Closet Outlet, bringing joy and support to the community.

Glenda Reynolds: Recognized for her contributions to the community through various volunteer efforts.

Jackie Treadwell: Recognized for her hard work and carrying out various functions where needed and communicating the results of her work to the King City Seniors Centre board of members.

The York Region Amateur Radio Club: Led by Eric Brown, recognized for their professionalism and dedication in assisting with parking at various Township events.

Lifetime Achievement

Keith Beckley: Honoured for his tireless volunteer work since 1998, including coaching sports teams, environmental advocacy and organizing community events.

Senior Citizen Award of Merit

Mary Aldcroft: Recognized for her meticulous work in organizing kitchen tasks and ensuring well-attended community functions.

Rosemary Bellefontaine: Celebrated for her extensive volunteer work at the King City Seniors Centre, Hope House Community Hospice and All Saints Anglican Church.

Youth Award of Merit

Siena Chiaradia: Acknowledged for her exemplary volunteer work with various community organizations and her leadership in the Mayor’s Youth Action Team.

Kyla Ruthven: Celebrated for her consistent and exemplary volunteer work with the King Township Food Bank and various Township events.

Marygrace Telesco: Recognized for her dedication to the Mayor’s Youth Action Team, environmental initiatives and various community events.

Nathaniel Weber: Honoured for his helpful and reliable volunteer work at the King Township Public Library.

The awards ceremony comes on the heels of National Volunteer Week from April 27 to May 3 and recognizes the vital role volunteers play in strengthening our community. Volunteering not only enriches the lives of those who give their time but also creates a more connected and supportive community for all.

“As we celebrate the remarkable achievements of our volunteers, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. Their contributions have made a significant impact on our community, enriching the lives of many and fostering a spirit of unity and compassion. On behalf of King Township, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “Their unwavering commitment to service is a testament to the strength and resilience of our community.”

For more information on the Volunteer Appreciation Awards, learn more about the recipients and to view photos from the event, visit king.ca/AwardRecipients.