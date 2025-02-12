General News

Suspects facing multiple charges after failed carjacking in King

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit have laid multiple charges against three men after a failed carjacking in the Township of King.
On Jan. 9, at 8:22 p.m., police responded to an attempted carjacking in the area of King Road and Highway 27. The victim was travelling on King Road when their vehicle was rear ended by the suspect vehicle. As the victim exited, two suspects approached wearing face coverings and at least one was armed with a firearm.
The suspects attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful and fled with items belonging to the victim.
Through investigation, three suspects were identified.
On Feb. 5, a total of four search warrants were executed at two residences and in two vehicles in the City of Toronto, where two suspects were charged. On Feb. 6, the third suspect was intercepted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in Houston, Texas. He was returned to Toronto and arrested by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), who transferred custody over to YRP.
The males are all Chilean nationals, ranging in age from 22 to 25. They are charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, unlawful use of credit card, and one man was charged with possession of electronic device for motor vehicle theft.
Investigators with the Hold-Up Unit would like to thank the DHS and the CBSA for their assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. To leave an anonymous tip online, visit www.1800222tips.com.



         

