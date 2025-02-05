Churches hold ‘SOUPer Bowl’

In a sun-drenched dining room festooned with an array of balloons and accented with bunches of white tulips on navy blue table cloths, visitors filtered in to provide hugs, handshakes, gifts, and greetings to King Township’s retiring Fire Chief Jim Wall at the Waterstone Estate and Farms on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of residents, visitors, and dignitaries attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Municipal Maintenance Athletic Centre at the Zancor Centre on Sunday morning. The grand entrance of Premier Doug Ford, MPP Stephen Lecce, and Mayor Steve Pellegrini through the north doors caused a stir among those assembled for the 9 a.m. event. Premier Ford, Minister Lecce, and Mayor Pellegrini traversed the length of the artificial turf field along the synthetic track. The gregarious trio mingled freely with hundreds of folks assembled on the tarped multipurpose sports court prior to the ceremony.

Investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau are seeking at least three suspects after an armed home invasion resulted in an ...

King Township Council approved the first service based municipal budget for 2025, which includes a 3.68% municipal tax rate increase.This translates to an approximate $127 ...