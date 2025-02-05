General News

Churches hold ‘SOUPer Bowl’

February 5, 2025

No doubt many people will be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9 – Chiefs or Eagles?
Did you know that there is another event happening on that day – SOUPer Bowl.
Some 35 years ago a Presbyterian minister in the Carolinas challenged his youth group to do something to counter all the food that would be consumed on Super Bowl Sunday. They came up with the idea of collecting SOUP for a local food bank. It went over well and the following years other congregations and communities got involved. It has grown substantially and is in the U.S. and Canada. To date, over $198 million dollars worth of food have been donated to various food banks and soup kitchens.
The King Township Food Bank has challenged all the churches in King Township to collect soups (chunky soups, Habitant soups, chili, stews), crackers and even tinned meats (tuna, chicken, ham, salmon) or even a monetary donation. After SOUPer Bowl on Feb. 9, the food bank volunteers will come to collect the churches donations and weigh them. Whoever collects the most will have the honour and privilege of getting their picture taken with a King City SS old football helmet! Talk about incentive!
If you’d like to be involved, but you aren’t part of a faith community, you can contact a nearby church and make arrangements to drop it off. This is a great way to tackle hunger. Let’s get down with the food bank and punt food insecurity to the sidelines.



         

Lettters to the Editor

