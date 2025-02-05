Nobleton Lions present Pavilons with Helen Keller Fellowship

February 5, 2025 · 0 Comments

Lion Jerry MacBain presented Mark Pavilons, editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, with the Helen Keller Fellowship.

“The only lightless dark is the night of darkness in ignorance and insensibility.”

– Helen Keller

With the creed, “Service to Others” in mind, the Nobleton Lions Club presented Mark Pavilons with the prestigious Helen Keller Fellowship.

The award is given to Lions and community members for “untiring service,” and given “light in the darkness” and compassion to their fellow human beings.

Pavilons, editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, was humbled by the award.

He noted when he arrived in King to revamp the Weekly Sentinel, he was welcomed by the community. This, he said, made it easy to connect, network and work together to get the word out about local activities.

Lions members noted Pavilons helped put Nobleton, the Lions Club and King “on the map” through his efforts at the newspaper.

Inspired by Keller’s work and her speech at the 1925 International Convention, Lions Clubs around the world embraced sight-related service projects, aimed at preventable blindness.

She challenged the Lions to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.”

The Lions are best known for supporting the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guide program for the visually impaired.

Related

Readers Comments (0)