Courtney Allen named new Fire Chief for King Township

January 29, 2025

Following a competitive recruitment process, King Township is pleased to announce that Courtney Allen has been named the new Fire Chief of King Fire and Emergency Services. Chief Allen will officially assume his new role on Feb. 1, replacing Chief Jim Wall who is retiring at the end of this month.

Chief Allen brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to community service, with over 20 years of progressive leadership in fire and emergency services, including four years as Fire Chief with the Municipality of Meaford.

In Meaford, he prioritized operational efficiency by implementing modern technologies, transitioning to paperless truck operations and introducing digital tools to enhance reporting and resource allocation.

Prior to his role with the Meaford Fire Department, Chief Allen served as Acting Sector Chief and Captain for Ottawa Fire Services from 2004 to 2020. Both his roles in the fire services in Meaford and Ottawa involved working with volunteer-based teams in various forms.

He also has a background in Information Technology and Digital Services, serving as Director of Global Information Technology at Saba Software.

Chief Allen also has a Fire Service Executive Management Certificate from Humber College, a Fire Leadership Certificate from Dalhousie University and a Master’s Certificate in Business Analysis from Carleton University.

Chief Allen represents a strong blend of operational knowledge and strategic thinking that will assist with King’s modernization journey that is part of the Township’s Corporate Strategic Plan.

Most importantly, he has demonstrated his understanding of a volunteer-led service and the importance of building a positive culture that leads to long-term retention of his employees.

Under the leadership of Chief Allen, two Deputy Fire Chiefs, and six Senior Command Officers, King Fire and Emergency Services is responsible for protecting an area of 333 square kilometers and a population of over 28,000 residents. With firehouses in King City, Nobleton, and Schomberg, and a team of 150 dedicated volunteer firefighters, the organization provides a range of services including fire and life safety education, fire prevention and fire investigations, fire suppression, medical aid response, and specialized rescue services. Its primary goal is to deliver the highest level of service and emergency response while ensuring the safety of its firefighters, King’s residents, and the public at large.

“We are thrilled to welcome Courtney Allen as the new Fire Chief of King Fire and Emergency Services. Chief Allen’s extensive experience and dedication to community service make him an excellent fit for King Township. His proven track record in enhancing operational efficiency and strategic planning will be invaluable as we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our residents. We look forward to the positive impact he will bring to our community,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini.

