Headline News

King Township invites residents to shape the future of Nobleton, King City

March 27, 2024   ·   0 Comments

King Township has launched a community-driven planning exercise to shape the future of priority core areas in the Villages of King City and Nobleton. This initiative aims to establish a vision, plan and implementing land-use framework for the Study Areas centered around Doctors Lane in King City and Old King Road in Nobleton, to support community growth in a vibrant and sustainable matter.
These core areas are integral to the community, offering essential amenities that enhance King’s quality of life. The Township recognizes the value of community involvement and invites residents to help define the vision for these areas. The lands include a number of prominent buildings, including cultural heritage resources and lands that may be considered for redevelopment in both the long- and short-term.
To facilitate community engagement, two open houses will be held, one for each Neighbourhood Plan area. Residents are invited to drop in, engage with the project team, learn more about the project and provide input on the vision and guiding principles.
The Old King Road open house will be held Tuesday, April 16, for drop-in between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. It will be held in the Program Room, Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Community Centre & Arena, 15 Old King Road, Nobleton.
The Doctors Lane Open House will be held Thursday, April 18, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Arena Hall, King City Lions Arena, 25 Doctors Lane, King City.
A Neighbourhood Plan helps to shape new and existing neighbourhoods, considering existing and potential future land use, open space, design elements, transportation and active transportation networks and municipal servicing. The plan consists of graphics, images and maps that identify an approach to the development or re-development of an area.
A video has been put together to help interested parties, residents and landowners learn more about the purpose of the Neighbourhood Plans.
There will be many opportunities to get involved in developing the vision for these key locations. To get involved and stay informed, sign up for updates on the SpeaKING project page, or contact the project team at policyplanning@king.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

CAPTCHA

*

Headline News

King Township invites residents to shape the future of Nobleton, King City

King Township has launched a community-driven planning exercise to shape the future of priority core areas in the Villages of King City and Nobleton. This ...

Long investigation ahead into crash that claimed the lives of King family

Investigators are looking into cause of a plane crash in the United States that claimed the lives of an entire King family. The community is still mourning the loss of Victor Dotsenko, 43, his wife Rimma, 39, and their children David, 12, Adam, 10, and Emma, 7.

Council decides to keep Nobleton Hall

The Nobleton Community Hall will remain as is. King council listened to the public, and backed off moving or demolishing the structure. In the face of numerous public delegations and an estimated two-hour debate, Mayor Steve Pellegrini told the audience in the council chambers of the move. Councillor David Boyd drafted a motion for council to withdraw its intention to repeal the designation bylaw. The move negated both options recommended by staff.

Lettters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open