King Township invites residents to shape the future of Nobleton, King City

March 27, 2024

King Township has launched a community-driven planning exercise to shape the future of priority core areas in the Villages of King City and Nobleton. This initiative aims to establish a vision, plan and implementing land-use framework for the Study Areas centered around Doctors Lane in King City and Old King Road in Nobleton, to support community growth in a vibrant and sustainable matter.

These core areas are integral to the community, offering essential amenities that enhance King’s quality of life. The Township recognizes the value of community involvement and invites residents to help define the vision for these areas. The lands include a number of prominent buildings, including cultural heritage resources and lands that may be considered for redevelopment in both the long- and short-term.

To facilitate community engagement, two open houses will be held, one for each Neighbourhood Plan area. Residents are invited to drop in, engage with the project team, learn more about the project and provide input on the vision and guiding principles.

The Old King Road open house will be held Tuesday, April 16, for drop-in between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. It will be held in the Program Room, Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Community Centre & Arena, 15 Old King Road, Nobleton.

The Doctors Lane Open House will be held Thursday, April 18, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Arena Hall, King City Lions Arena, 25 Doctors Lane, King City.

A Neighbourhood Plan helps to shape new and existing neighbourhoods, considering existing and potential future land use, open space, design elements, transportation and active transportation networks and municipal servicing. The plan consists of graphics, images and maps that identify an approach to the development or re-development of an area.

A video has been put together to help interested parties, residents and landowners learn more about the purpose of the Neighbourhood Plans.

There will be many opportunities to get involved in developing the vision for these key locations. To get involved and stay informed, sign up for updates on the SpeaKING project page, or contact the project team at policyplanning@king.ca.

